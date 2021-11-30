MARIETTA — Voters headed to the polls on Election Day Tuesday to decide whether incumbent Councilman Reggie Copeland or challenger Carlyle Kent would represent the Ward 5 seat on the Marietta City Council.
The candidates were the top two vote-getters in the Nov. 2 election, but neither earned a majority of the vote, triggering the runoff.
There are over 6,000 registered voters in the 2 precincts that make up Ward 5. Only 183 registered voters cast ballots in early voting. The polling location at Zion Baptist Church saw few residents when the MDJ stopped by on Tuesday.
Marietta resident Cathy Kuhns was frustrated by the lack of people voting and skipping out on their civic duty.
“This is getting ridiculous. Those of us who do vote are getting sick of it,” Kuhns said after casting her ballot.
She and her husband Rick Kuhns told the MDJ they vote every election.
Mary Lou Stephens of Marietta felt the same, citing low early voting numbers as cause for concern.
Marietta resident Catherine Boyd felt otherwise.
“I can see why people might get frustrated, but I appreciate being able to still use my voice. I’m fine with recasting my vote if it matters,” said Boyd.
Boyd and her husband, Andrew Stamper, voted in the Nov. 2 election and told the MDJ they vote in every election they can.
“This is all part of the process. Democracy can be trying even in the best of times,” said Stamper after casting his ballot. “It’s not a big deal as long we get the right candidate in the position.”
Most voters interviewed Tuesday declined to reveal who they voted for, but the four who did said they voted for Kent.
Mary Lou Stephens and her husband Dan told the MDJ that they voted for Kent in the runoff and in the Nov. 2 election.
Boyd and Stamper said they also voted for Kent.
“When it comes to local politics, there typically aren’t a lot of chances to see the candidates in a debate forum,” Stamper said. “Based on the fact that he (Kent) reached out to me personally and told me a little about what he believed in made me want to vote for him.”
Boyd and Stamper said their young daughter helped influence their vote, saying their daughter exclaims “There’s Mr. Kent!” every time she sees one of his signs around town.
“Our daughter is zoned for Marietta City Schools and I felt like he (Kent) has the schools and community’s best interest in mind ... I’ve just seen him around and involved quite a bit in the community over the past year,” said Boyd.
The polls closed at 7 p.m. Final results were not available for print deadlines, but are reported at mdjonline.com.
