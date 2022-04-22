Monday is the last day to register as a voter in Georgia's May 24 general primary election, in which Cobb voters will have the opportunity to choose their party nominees for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House districts, Georgia House and Senate districts, two county commission seats and more.
Absentee ballots for the primary election will begin being mailed out on Monday, although absentee applications will be accepted through May 13.
Georgians can check their voter registration status by logging in to https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/. The site also allows voters to update their addresses and view their precinct polling locations, early voting options and sample ballots.
Incumbent Brian Kemp and challenger David Perdue are the leading Republicans running for governor. Stacey Abrams is the lone Democrat running for the governorship. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, will face a broad slate of Republican challengers, including former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker.
Smyrna voters will also get to choose a city council member to replace Austin Wagner, who vacated his seat on the council earlier this year to take a position in the Atlanta mayor's office.
Voters will also have an opportunity to select judges in the May 24 election. Those races are nonpartisan.
