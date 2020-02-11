The deadline to register to vote or to change one's address prior to Georgia’s March 24 Presidential Primary is Feb. 24.
Voters can check their registration, update their addresses, view their precinct and polling locations, see early voting options and view sample ballots by logging into mvp.sos.ga.gov. This site can also be used by new voters wishing to register.
More than 35 polling places have changed locations since the last election, so voters are urged to make sure they know where to vote in the upcoming primary election. Most of the changes come from an effort to move polling places out of schools. Three other changes were made to split larger precincts in half to avoid long lines at those polling places. Several other precincts were changed because the polling locations were no longer available.
A complete list of the election precinct changes can be found at https://s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/cobbcounty.org.if-us-west-2/prod/2020-01/2020%20Precinct%20Changes_List.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.