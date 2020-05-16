U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 6
MYKEL LYNN BARTHELEMY
Name: Mykel Lynn Barthelemy
Party: Republican
Office running for: U.S. Rep. District 6
Job: Operations manager
Previously held elected office: None
Family: Husband Charles and children
Education: Not provided
Military service: Not provided
Residence: Not provided
Where did you grow up? Louisiana
How long have you lived here? Did not respond
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position? Did not respond
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent? Did not respond
What is your solution to that challenge? Did not respond
KAREN HANDEL
Name: Karen Handel
Party: Republican
Office seeking: U.S. Rep. District 6
Job: Business consultant
Previously held elected office: U.S. Rep. District 6; GA Secretary of State; Fulton County Commission Chairperson
Family: Husband, Steve
Education: Not provided
Military service: Not provided
Residence: Roswell
Where did you grow up? Southern Maryland
How long have you lived here? 25+ years
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I am a proven, effective leader who knows our community and understands that being a member of Congress is not about a single issue, special interests, or national celebrity. It’s about serving the people each and every day. It’s about solving problems, making the tough decisions, and being present and engaged in our community and on behalf of the people. I have a track record of doing just that. In Congress, I helped pass legislation to combat human trafficking, address the opioids crisis, and provide more funding for mental health. I also helped pass important tax cuts and regulatory relief that fueled historic job creation and economic success. I activated a highly effective constituent services program that got answers and resolved problems for families here in our community. Now more than ever, we need a proven, capable leader engage for our community — and working for our community.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
For GA6 — as for our nation — the immediate focus for Congress must be the health and safety of Americans while also rebooting our economy and getting people back to work. An economically strong America is critical to our ability to address long-term challenges, such as health care and the safety and security of our health delivery system.
What is your solution to that challenge?
Everyone should have access to an affordable health insurance plan. Those with pre-existing conditions must be protected, under a specific law like the one I co-sponsored in Congress. Private insurance must be expanded to allow for more types of plans, and those plans should be able to follow the individual, wherever they go, wherever they are employed. Health savings accounts and health reimbursement accounts need be expanded further to allow for the payment of insurance premiums. And we need to rethink the reimbursement system to make it more equitable for tele-medicine and concierge medicine. The COVID-19 crisis revealed serious gaps in our ability to deal with a national health crisis. The declared emergency suspended various regulations, laws and processes. A full review should be conducted and many of the actions should be made permanent. Further, we must have the ability to manufacture critical lifesaving equipment and drugs here at home.
BLAKE HARBIN
Name: Blake Harbin
Party: Republican
Office running for: U.S Rep. District 6
Job: Business owner
Previously held elected office: None
Family: Married with one adult son
Education: Not provided
Military service: Not provided
Residence: Milton
Where did you grow up? District 6
How long have you lived here? 37 years
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I learned about a hard day's work at a young age. Throughout my entire career I have always been known for making things happen. No matter what the problem was I have always been able to find a solution. I know how to overcome diversity just as I did when I became paralyzed from the waist down a little over 12 years ago. I had a choice to let life beat me then or to get back up and grab the bull by the horns. I chose to grab the horns. I know about having nothing and building it into something. I know about believing in people and truly empowering them to do their best. I have helped thousands achieve the American dream of home ownership. I am a small business advocate and I have helped them at every opportunity. During this pandemic I helped many businesses get through the SBA process.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Due to the pandemic, we are going to be faced with many new challenges. Now we are going to have to rebuild our community and get businesses going again. We need these businesses to start thriving again so the American worker can get back to doing what they do best. Thirty million people across the country have filed for unemployment. As I drive through our district, I see a lot of storefronts closing up. We are going to need to bring them back. We are going to help them. In addition our community is plagued with extremely high health care costs. We are going to address that dilemma.
What is your solution to that challenge?
Due to the adversity I have faced from my accident and the experience I have building businesses, I know how we bounce back. We are going to remain strong in our community. We are not going to let the career politicians stand in our way. When it comes to our community, we are not worried about whether or not the Kennedy center gets funding. We are going to build bridges with one another. I personally plan on working with all of our local and state leaders to help in the rebuilding process. We are going to work with each other and sit down with the leaders from the private sector to ascertain what they need to be successful again. We are going to put Georgians and Americans first and it starts right here. This is our home, our community, our district and we are going to take it back!
JOE PROFIT
Name: Joe Profit
Party: Republican
Office running for: U.S. Rep. District 6
Job: Businessman
Previously held elected office: Not provided
Family: Wife Wanda
Education: PhD in international business administration
Military service: Not provided
Residence: Not provided
Where did you grow up? Did not respond
How long have you lived here? Did not respond
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position? Did not respond
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent? Did not respond
What is your solution to that challenge? Did not respond
PAULETTE SMITH
Name: Paulette Smith
Party: Republican
Office running for: U.S. Rep. District 6
Job: Retired businesswoman and artist
Previously held elected office: None
Family: Children Kasola, Walter, Joshua and Phebe
Education: Miami-Dade College, BA
Military service: None
Residence: Cobb County
Where did you grow up? Opa-locka, FL
How long have you lived here? 32 years
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I am the most qualified candidate for the position of Congress for the 6th District because I am:
- Honest
- A good negotiator
- I am a conservative Republican that stands firm to protecting our family values and uphold the Constitution of the United States of America.
- I believe in the freedom of speech and right to bear arms - 2nd Amendment.
- I believe in the sanctity of life, civil rights of the unborn.
- I believe in ‘we the people, not the politicians.’
- The intervention in giving the people back their voice and having the people understand their inalienable rights by God.
- I am person that says what she means and does what I say.
- I will fight a good fight of faith to accomplish what my constituents sent me to Washington, D.C. to do.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
I believe the greatest long-term challenge in our community I seek to represent is working to build a synergy of infrastructure which connects to livability, walk-ability, greenways and increasing our linkages within home associations for the growth of ‘knowing your neighbor’ and continuing to build our schools and develop our aging population.
What is your solution to that challenge?
The solution to connecting the community is through:
- Having town hall meetings
- Learning groups for neighbors as meet-ups
- Building crisis and culture crisis teams in subdivisions and housing communities
- A computer portal with all of our areas in the district to include connections in industry, business, schools and community organizations
The solution for the aging population:
A bill for Americans age 65 and over to not pay expensive taxes on property or land that is valued up to $500,000. If that person passes away, the property will become an inheritance to their children's children in perpetuity. And, the protection of seniors in nursing homes and hospitals.
LUCY MCBATH (I)
Name: Lucy McBath
Party: Democratic
Office running for: U.S. Rep. District 6
Job: Congresswoman
Previously held elected office: U.S. Rep. District 6
Family: Husband Curtis and son Jordan
Education: Virginia State University, political science
Military service: None
Residence: Marietta
Where did you grow up? Illinois
How long have you lived here? Since 1990
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
In 2012, my 17-year-old son was senselessly shot and killed for playing music in his car. After the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida, I knew that more had to be done to protect our communities, so I stood up and ran for office. I am fighting for my neighbors because I know firsthand the pain of gun violence. As a two-time breast cancer survivor, I know the importance of having a health care system with fair and affordable coverage. And as a mother, I know the importance of having an economy that works for all. Since getting to Washington, I have sponsored legislation which helps our veterans in their times of need and was signed into law by President Trump. Additionally, I have hosted the first in-person town halls this district has seen in years, and earned the distinction of having the “biggest bill passed” of new members by national media.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
My constituents deserve to have leaders in office who put them first. From keeping our families safe from the gun violence that has impacted so many communities like ours to ensuring that small businesses are able to thrive, the importance of leaders who listen cannot be understated. As your Congresswoman I have made listening to my constituents a top priority. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, I hosted numerous tele-town halls and webinars connecting my constituents with healthcare and small business experts. In my first term, I successfully fought for and received $5,000,000 in transportation funding for our district. I have worked with legislators of both parties to pass laws that protect our veterans, and I am proud to have voted for several bills to lower the cost of health care.
What is your solution to that challenge?
I am going to continue fighting for my neighbors. I have already shown results, and I plan to continue working with both parties to pass bills which help everyone in our community. I have passed common-sense gun safety legislation through the House to ensure that nobody in our district has to experience the pain of losing a son like I did. I have voted for bills to ensure access to quality and affordable health care. I have secured millions of dollars in transportation funding for our district, and I will continue fighting for the welfare of our seniors.
