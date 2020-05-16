REPUBLICANS
Caesar Gonzales
Party: Republican
Office running for: Representative, Georgia’s 13th Congressional District
Job: Mechanical Engineer, Small Business Owner
Previously held elected office: No
Family: Divorced, five children, two grandchildren.
University's name and degree: Kennesaw State University, BS in Mechanical Engineering
Military service: No
Residence: Winston, Georgia
Where did you grow up? New York, New York
How long have you lived here? In Georgia, 24 years. In the 13th district, 22 years.
1. Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I am the most qualified candidate because I have intimate knowledge of the challenges of my urban community having been a survivor of child abuse, living as a ward of the state of NY in foster care and a boy’s home, as a parent of five children, a grandparent, as a mixed-race minority (Latino, Native American, and African American), and as a small businessperson. As a technician, machinist, and Mechanical Engineer, I look at problems from all angles and formulate pragmatic and effective solutions in real time. My constituents deserve the same approach in Washington DC by a person who is dedicated to solving problems affecting families and businesses in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. My platform, listed at www.caesarforcongress.com, details my position on abortion, adoption, criminal justice reform, the economy and small business, healthcare and homelessness, immigration reform, Medicare and Social Security, Second Amendment rights and constitutional carry, religious liberty, and support for veterans.
2. What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
The greatest long-term challenge facing Georgia’s 13th District is simply economic. This district has experienced one of the slowest economic recoveries while leading with highest crime rates of all the Metro Atlanta congressional districts, second only to the 5th district and behind the 4th. Representative David Scott holding job fairs for the same businesses that are paying the same low rate of pay that continues to plague the 13th District with the same economic challenges is evidently not the answer. Median Household income is $61,898.00, below the national average. Only 64% of the population 16 and over are in the labor force. 89.2 percent of the population are High School graduates with less than a third holding a college degree. According to the US Census Bureau, only 2.3% of the workforce in the 13th District hold professional, scientific, and technical services positions.
3. What is your solution to that challenge?
As the next Representative of Georgia’s 13th District, my solution is to promote the advantages of business relocation to our district. Utilizing the power of the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service, I will work to pass legislation to increase enterprise zones throughout the 13th District, including higher tax incentives for businesses who bring higher paying jobs to the area. We need businesses who need our workforce and are willing to pay for it. I support legislation that focuses on STEM subjects and establishing marketable skills in school curriculums and after school programs. We will create technical education learning centers or programs that teach our adult citizens how to perform skilled jobs needed by relocating businesses. These programs will go a long way towards satisfying the deficit between available jobs and livable wages for our constituents. It is time to break the chains of poverty and government dependency by deploying realistic solutions in our technology-driven world.
Becky E. Hites
Party: Republican
Office running for: Georgia District #13 Representative (Congress)
Job: Owner and President of Steel-Insights, LLC
Previously held elected office: None
Family:
University's name and degree:
Military service: None
Residence: Douglasville, GA
Where did you grow up? My Dad was in the Army so we moved around. I was born at Ft. Monmouth in NJ, moved to FL when he was overseas in Vietnam, NJ, Augsburg Germany in elementary school, Augusta GA in 6th & 7th grade, Pisa Italy, Ardenza Italy in high school, Douglasville, GA from 1981-1997, Vinings, GA, New York City, NY, Chicago suburbs for 2 years, back to NYC, and then back to Douglasville in 2013.
How long have you lived here? 7 years most recently but 16 years from a Junior in high school through the first 12 years of my career.
1. Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I started my career analyzing and calculating valuations on publicly traded companies, before transitioning into preparing support documentation for company financings. I started my own business seven years ago generating a six figure revenue and profit in the first year. I’ve served in leadership in multiple associations and serve as CFO of a local geopolitical council. The district has been neglected from a business development perspective. My training was “high intensity results driven” and I believe that I have the skill set to engage with the constituents in each of the six counties in the 13th District.
I’m the kind of dedicated leader needed to rally support and “increase trade schools, build our community’s skill base, and reach out to industries with tax incentives and environmental permitting packages” to get on their radar for plant location consideration in the 13th.
I will bring real world business experience to the District.
2. What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Jobs, economic vitality, education, community safety
3. What is your solution to that challenge?
We need to bring back trade schools and skills based education at the high school level to provide our constituents with the proper tools to earn a living. We need to actively engage in outreach to attract good paying jobs to our communities, rather than the current emphasis on educating a few to be able to leave the district and be competitive in other markets. We need to ensure that appropriate law enforcement and economic incentives are in place to keep our communities safe and thriving. We need to advocate for appropriate infrastructure investment to build our communities. We need to have an active voice at the table fighting to make our district great.
DEMOCRATS
Michael Owens
Party: Democrat
Office running for: Congress GA-13
Job: Business Information Security Officer
Previously held elected office: Chairman, Cobb County Democratic Party
Family: 3 children; Michael, Michaela, Michaleen
University's name and degree: Harvard University, Executive Education Degree - Emerging Leaders Program; California Intercontinental University, Doctorate Business Administration; Georgia Institute of Technology, Masters - Management of Technology; North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University - Electronic & Computer Technology
Military service: United States Marine Corps
Residence: Mableton, GA
Where did you grow up? Moore County, North Carolina. Summers were spent in Georgia.
How long have you lived here? 12 years
1. Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I’m the only candidate, including the incumbent that lives in the 13th District. I am the only person that can vote for him or herself in this race. Residing in the district is important because it gives me a much better understanding of the needs, the opportunities and the threats of this district. I am the only candidate that has documented constituency services and community engagement plans. I have these plans because I am the only candidate who holistically understands the 13th district. Secondly, I am the only candidate that has experience working on issues at the local, state, national and international levels. The next Congressperson for the 13th district must be able to take on the many challenges we face as a nation and in the 13th District including healthcare, education, and transportation. They must also help lead this country on many difficult international issues, like cybersecurity threats, immigration and military engagement.
2. What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
The greatest long-term challenge is threefold. First, the systemic issue of mass incarceration across the country has a significant impact on the community in the 13th District. The system disproportionately impacts black and brown men across the country and has directly impacted at least two generations of families and communities. Students, working men and young fathers have been torn away from school, careers and their families by a system that has targeted them at the local, state and federal level. Secondly, but even more important is the extreme lack of healthcare and lack of access to healthcare in our community. Over 100,000 people in Georgia’s 13th district live without healthcare and many others are in situations where they cannot afford medicine, co-pays or premiums. Third, (the) lack of direct federal engagement with economic development throughout the 13th district. The lack of federal funding in our district has left us far behind other areas in the state.
3. What is your solution to that challenge?
The solutions to these challenges require policies that will end systematic disenfranchisement of minorities and women. I will partner with local officials and community members to build and rebuild communities, promote job growth, and improve educational opportunities, all while protecting affordable housing and public transit. I will support laws that will require equal pay for women and minorities while also finding opportunities to support the decriminalize marijuana possession and ending mass incarceration. Additionally, we must use Obamacare as the starting point to move to a system of universal healthcare that covers every American. I will work to allow seniors to live without the worry of the cost of prescription drugs or medical care. Finally, I will actively recruit the best companies to relocate and/or continue to do business here, while continuing to work with our elected local officials, (many who have endorsed my campaign), to ensure there is adequate communications, planning and funding in place for our continued growth.
Jannquell Peters
Party: Democrat
Office running for: U.S. Congress Georgia House District 13
Job: Attorney
Previously held elected office: Mayor of East Point
Family:
University's name and degree: Northern Michigan University; Southern University Law Center, J.D.
Military service:
Residence:
Where did you grow up? New Orleans
How long have you lived here?
Peters did not respond to the MDJ's questionnaire.
David Scott (incumbent)
Party: Democrat
Office running for: U.S. Congress Georgia House District 13
Job: Politician
Previously held elected office: Representative, Georgia General Assembly; Senator, Georgia General Assembly
Family: Wife Alfredia Aaron Scott: daughters Dayna and Marcye; grandchildren Kimani and Kaylin.
University's name and degree: Florida A&M University, B.A.; University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A.
Military service:
Residence: Riverdale
Where did you grow up? South Carolina; Scarsdale, New York; Daytona Beach, Florida
How long have you lived here?
Congressman Scott did not respond to the MDJ's questionnaire.
Keisha Sean Waites
Party: Democrat
Office running for: U.S. Congress Georgia House District 13
Job: Consultant
Previously held elected office: Georgia House District 60 Representative
Family:
University's name and degree: Georgia Southern University, degrees in criminal justice and political science.
Military service:
Residence: Atlanta
Where did you grow up? Georgia
How long have you lived here?
Waites did not respond to the MDJ's questionnaire.
