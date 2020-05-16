Judge Mary Staley Clark, incumbent, unopposed
Name: Mary Staley Clark appearing on the ballot as Mary E. Staley
Office running for: Cobb Superior Court, Judge
Job: Cobb Superior Court Judge
Previously held elected office: Judge, Superior Court of Cobb County 1992 to present; Judge, State Court of Cobb County 1983 to 1992; Judge, Magistrate Court of Cobb County 1982 to 1983
Family: Widow of Charles E. Clark Esq., stepsons Dan Clark and Geoff Clark, grandmother Emily Grace, Ryan and Alexa Clark
University name and degree: University of Georgia School of Law, Juris Doctor 1978; University of West Georgia, BA in History and Literature cum laude 1975
Residence: Presently reside in Marietta
Where did you grow up? Born in Memphis Tennessee where my WWII veteran father was in school after the war, came to Cobb County in 1969 and graduated Wheeler High School in 1971
