Judge Kellie Hill
Name: Kellie Hill
Office running for: Superior Court Judge (Lark Ingram's seat)
Job: Judge, Cobb Magistrate Court (appointed)
Previously held elected office: n/a
Family: Husband and I married 25 years. 2 children: daughter, 22 yrs. old; advertising professional in New York City & son completing sophomore year at UGA (20 yrs. old).
University's name and degree: Rutgers University School of Law (Juris Doctorate,1989); University of Pennsylvania ( Bachelor of Arts- International Relations,1986)
Military service: n/a
Residence: Mableton
Where did you grow up? Jersey City, N.J.
How long have you lived here? 30 Years
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I am the only candidate with experience as a judge. I have been a judge since 2016. In addition to magistrate duties, I perform duties of a Superior Court Judge. I have been an assisting Superior Court Judge and entrusted with the responsibilities for nearly four years. Prior to becoming a judge, I practiced law for 25 years with twenty years spent exclusively in Superior Court, the other five spent in various courts, including Superior. My experience includes being the lead attorney on numerous complex and high profile cases; serving as a chief prosecutor; defense attorney and Director of 2 Public Integrity Units. In addition to criminal work, I have experience in civil personal injury and domestic-related matters; being the owner of a law practice in Marietta and serving as an adjunct law professor. My experience and proven record uniquely qualify me as the best candidate for the position.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
The greatest long-term challenge facing the community is the mistrust that some members of society have in the justice system. Unfortunately and whether true or not, some citizens see our justice system as being biased and unfair. The challenge is dispelling this perception and working to instill a better appreciation for and public trust in the judiciary.
What is your solution to that challenge?
My solution is to operate fair and just proceedings, with personal and professional integrity. All parties will be heard, treated with dignity and respect and judged solely on the law, facts and circumstances of each case. My courtroom will be an environment where all parties are provided a level field. Appropriate sentences will be imposed where dangerous individuals, who are a threat to our community, are removed from our streets. When appropriate, I will exercise my discretion and impose sentences with a focus on restorative justice. Individuals will be held accountable for the violation and acquire treatment, skills and/or resources that allow them to be employable and return to the community as productive citizens.Through my service on the bench and service in the community, I would hope to instill within the public a trust in our system which, although fallible, is the best in the world.
Daniele Johnson
Office running for: Cobb County Superior Court Judge, Judge Ingram's seat
Job: Family law attorney and certified Guardian ad Litem in Cobb County
Previously held elected office: None.
Family: My husband, a graduate of Pope High School, and I met in 1995 while attending law school. 1999, I moved from Pennsylvania to join him here in Cobb County. We were married in 2003. We had our twin daughters in 2006 and our third daughter in 2007. Our three children attend school in Cobb County.
University's name and degree: Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, English Literature with a double minor in History and Public Speaking, 1994
Widener University, School of Law, 1997
Military service: None.
Residence: My husband, a graduate of Pope High School, and I have been a part of the Cobb County community for the last 20 years.
Where did you grow up? North Chicago, Ill. and graduated high school from Waukegan, Ill.
How long have you lived here? My husband and I have lived, worked and played in Cobb County for the last 20 years.
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
My unique attributes, which makes me the most qualified candidate, include the following:
- Both a prosecutor’s background AND extensive family law career.
- I have been in private practice and running a small business for 21 years.
- I would be the only judge on the bench that would have the extensive family law experience.
- I am trained and certified to serve as a Guardian ad Litem for over 14 years.
- I am the only candidate trained to identify and consider every facet of domestic violence, including physical; emotional, mental, and financial.
- I have had several client reviews and peer endorsements who speaks of my integrity; professionalism; empathy; and ability to listen.
- I have published articles and legal briefs in which I write about integrity and transparency of the court system, the need for impartiality and humility of judges; and practical application of the law.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
The high school dropout rate is a very serious matter that is negatively impacting our community in many ways. A child’s chances of becoming a productive members of society significantly diminishes once he or she drops out of high school. Instead, that child is more likely to enter into a life of crime, which will ultimately lead to incarceration or worse. Further, a child who drops out of high school may not have yet developed the interpersonal skills needed to know how to get along well with others.
That deficiency interferes with his or her ability to maintain steady employment and meaningful relationships with others, such as employers, co-workers, spouses, and co-parents.
There is a direct correlation between the high school dropout rate and Cobb County’s unemployment; teen pregnancy; divorce; homelessness, and criminal activity, including, but not limited to, drug trafficking; gang membership; armed robberies, burglaries, and aggravated assaults, making this one of the most pressing matter we need to address as a community today.
What is your solution to that challenge?
- Academic and attendance records of at-risk-students should be reviewed. The students, school, teachers, and guidance counselors should then work together to develop a success plan for the child.
- If the child is without a mentor within his household, find a productive member of society will serve as his advocate and positive influence.
- If the child is struggling with learning in the traditional high school environment, look into alternate schools, such as online high school courses or GED programs.
- Attempt to identify issues within the child’s home life and get them the needed resources and services they may need.
- Assist college-bound students in electing and applying for schools and seeking financial aid assistance.
- Assist non-college-bound students identify and do what is needed to achieve a career path.
- Establish job banks; mentoring; and internship programs with large corporations headquartered in Georgia.
- Making obtaining a high school diploma or equivalency degree will be a parole and/or probation condition.
