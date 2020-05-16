Judge Gregory Poole, incumbent, unopposed
Name: Judge Gregory Poole
Office running for: Judge, Cobb County Superior Court
Job: Judge, Cobb County Superior Court (Incumbent)
Previously held elected office: Judge, Cobb County Superior Court (two terms)
Family: Wife: Lucia Poole, Assistant Principal, Harrison High School, Children: Alan (32), Wife (Courtney); Robert (28); Zach (25); Mary Brittain (22); Jacob (20) Grandchild: Nora Belle (1)
University's name and degree: Presbyterian College (B.A. 1982) Cumberland School of Law of Samford University (Juris Doctor 1985)
Military service: None
Residence: Marietta, Georgia
Where did you grow up? Marietta, Georgia
How long have you lived here? 59 years
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
After serving ten years on the Cobb County Juvenile Court and nearly eight years on the Cobb County Superior Court, I am well qualified to continue serving the citizens of Cobb County.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Administering justice in a fair, safe, and timely manner in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What is your solution to that challenge?
Using available technology to effectively administer justice in this changing world. The ten Superior Court Judges are developing new procedures to serve the citizens while maintaining national and local health guidelines.
