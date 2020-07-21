Nancy Syrop
Name: Nancy Syrop
Office running for: Clerk of the Superior Court of Cobb County
Job: Attorney
Previously held elected office: N/A
Family: Married 29 years to Michael Syrop, a criminal defense attorney. We have two adult children. One is working as a biomedical engineer and lives in Seattle and the other is working in public relations and lives in New York.
University’s name and degree: Bachelor of Science in Business Economics and Public Policy from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business. Law Degree from Washington University in St. Louis.
Military service: N/A
Residence: Marietta
Where did you grow up? St. Louis, Missouri
How long have you lived here? Georgia for 30 and Cobb County for 28 years
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I am the only Democratic candidate who is a lawyer. I am the only candidate with almost thirty years of experience as a practicing attorney. For the last ten years I have had my own litigation practice focusing on family law matters. I know the needs of the end user of the system because I am one. My work requires that I problem solve for people during difficult times necessitating a calm head and quick decision making as well as a high level of attention to detail. As a business owner, I understand the importance of budgets, sound planning, and financial responsibility. I will bring these skills with me. My work has prepared me for the position of Clerk of the Court. I can step in and serve effectively on day one.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
The greatest long-term challenge is clear; make sure the records maintained by the Clerk of Court are easily accessible. The system must be user friendly for the judges, lawyers, litigants, and all other users while also making sure the records are secure. The record keeping system has to transition and keep up to date with the digital age. Citizens of Cobb County need to have efficient access to their courthouse and records and this is a constant challenge.
What is your solution to that challenge?
I will work collaboratively with the courts, lawyers, litigants, and other users of the Clerk’s office to identify and meet their needs and make sure the filing and record management systems is updated to meet those needs. I will investigate and consider the unified filing system with other divisions of Cobb County government to improve efficiencies and accessibility. I will keep employees engaged and retained with training and skills to adapt to the changes in record management. I will put together a team of knowledgeable and hard-working people to, under my direction, serve the citizens of Cobb County with proficiency and efficiency.
Connie Taylor
Name: Connie Taylor
Office running for: Clerk of Superior Court
Job: Real estate brokerage
University-Degree: American InterContinental University - MBA in Business (Project Management)
Residence: Powder Springs
Where did you grow up? I was born in Pensacola Florida, and at age 12 my family moved to San Diego California.
How long have you lived here? Since 1999 (21-years)
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
As a successful Clerk of the Court you manage staff and essential documents and information that affect (an) individual’s livelihood as well as business and government entities. Because of the experience I have as a government employee (Grants Manager); a successful real estate Broker; and a former member of the Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors; along with serving as an advocate for the community while serving on the Cobb County Library Trustee Board, Cobb Library Foundation, the Arthur Langford, Jr. Teen Leadership Board and a Member of the NAACP Cobb County as well as other community organizations illustrates my commitment and experience to lead the Clerk of the Superior Court’s Office.
Taylor did not answer other questions from the MDJ by press time.
