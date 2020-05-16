STATE SENATE DISTRICT 6
HARRISON LANCE
Name: Harrison Lance
Party: Republican
Office running for: State Sen. District 6
Job: Financial advisor
Previously held elected office: None
Family: Not provided
Education: University of North Georgia, BS
Military: None
Residence: Buckhead
Where did you grow up? Chastain Park
How long have you lived here? My entire life.
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
Not everyone is privileged enough to call their hometown their home as well. I count myself in that lucky few. I was born and raised here, and have seen everything change as we advance in capabilities and goals for our cities and state. I am business minded and focused, and enjoy the support of the business community here in Georgia. We are the number one state in the nation to do business. That comes with an eye to fiscal responsibility and a desire to better ourselves through innovation, while addressing current issues with common sense and pragmatism. I am committed to rising above party politics to ensure our continued success as a state, and fixing issues that affect us all like reducing crime, investing in infrastructure, stopping human trafficking, and eliminating government waste.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
As a state, we face many large challenges — some of which I have listed above. We have made strides in several, through our criminal justice reform under (former) Governor (Nathan) Deal to reducing some degree of government waste through our quasi-zero based budgeting system and the efforts of the GRACE Commission under the direction of First Lady Marty Kemp which tackles human trafficking. I think our greatest challenge long term is multi-faceted. We will be dealing with the aftershocks of the great shutdown for many years. Our young people are saddled with enormous debt from higher educational institutions with multi-billion dollar endowments — crippling our young people’s ability to participate in the greater economy through actions like buying a first home or establishing a needed savings in case of unforeseen economic circumstances. Our infrastructure is beyond overdue for repair and replacement. Crime continues to be an issue. Government waste continues to rise.
What is your solution to that challenge?
Largely my solutions are focused on innovation and new ideas. My grandfather, Bert Lance, attempted to introduce a true zero-based budget to the federal agencies during his tenure in Washington. He was soundly rejected. Georgia needs to manage its money more effectively, bring new industries to Georgia which can bring with them new revenue sources, count every penny we spend and ensure it is spent as effectively and efficiently as possible, and we need to make every government agency justify every dollar, every year. For our crime problems, we must give our police officers every technological advantage when dealing with criminals — like allowing access to Flock Safety Scanners technology, while also ensuring our court system has teeth to deal with violent criminals. No more signature bonds for violent crimes, and ensure mandatory minimum sentencing for repeat violent offenders.
JEN JORDAN (I)
Name: Jen Jordan
Party: Democratic
Office running for: State Sen. District 6
Job: Attorney and law firm owner
Previously held elected office: State Sen. District 6
Family: Husband Lawton and children Lawton (15) and Cokie (11)
Education: BS, Georgia Southern University; JD, University of Georgia School of Law
Military: None
Residence: Sandy Springs
Where did you grow up? Eastman, Dodge County, GA
How long have you lived here? In the 6th Senate District for 15 years.
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
Advocating and fighting for everyday Georgians has been my life's work. As an attorney for almost 20 years, I have represented individuals who needed help solving a problem or who were in trouble. I have approached my role as a state senator in much the same way I approach my role as an attorney. I am here to represent my constituents, to help them solve problems, and to fight for them when necessary. Whether dealing with the Sterigenics issue or advocating for increased education funding, my legal training and experience makes me uniquely qualified to represent a district that is so diverse and dynamic.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
COVID-19 has changed everything. Right now, we need to stop the virus from spreading and to get back to some semblance of normal. Long term, the focus must be on ensuring that Georgians have access to affordable, quality health care. This crisis has magnified the weaknesses of our current system and shown us how lack of access to basic care can have catastrophic consequences for people. The health of Georgians has to be paramount — and it hasn't been.
What is your solution to that challenge?
There is no silver bullet, but to start, I would fully expand Medicaid. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, there were approximately 500,000 Georgians who were uninsured. That number will grow in coming months. Due to the lack of insured patients, 17 rural hospitals have closed in the last decade. We are feeling the impact of those closures here as the state struggles to increase the capacity of our health care system to care for the critically ill. The failure to fully expand Medicaid has impacted the ability of Georgians all over this state to access adequate care. Healthy communities and a strong economy are linked. Expanding Medicaid would bring over $2.5 billion dollars more to the state’s economy and health care system. In this moment, Medicaid expansion helps to address the two most pressing challenges we face, economic stabilization and ensuring access to affordable, quality health care for all Georgians.
