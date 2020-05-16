STATE SENATE DISTRICT 38
DEVIN BARRINGTON-WARD
Name: Devin Barrington-Ward
Party: Democratic
Office running for: State Sen. District 38
Job: Managing director
Previously held elected office: None
Family: Single
Education: Not provided
Military service: Not provided
Residence: Bankhead
Where did you grow up? Stone Mountain, GA
How long have you lived here? 2 years
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
For 15 years, I have dedicated my career to working for families, black, brown, and other vulnerable communities throughout Georgia. This work has included passing HIV prevention legislation, addressing homelessness and engaging in progressive and common sense criminal justice reform, including working with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to repurpose the empty Atlanta City Detention Center to better serve our community. My background as a community advocate fighting for racial, economic, and health justice paired with my experience working as a chief of staff in the state House and state Senate gives me the background and the values needed to bring greater equity to the 38th District. My lived experiences as a formerly homeless youth from an immigrant family gives me the ability to relate deeply to the challenges of our district and continue to work daily to address them as an advocate and member of the state Senate.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
The greatest long-term challenge facing our community is the lack of access to affordable health care for our residents. Many of the low-income communities in our district see major disparities in health outcomes. For example, in my neighborhood of Bankhead, residents have a life expectancy of 63 years in comparison to our Buckhead neighbors whose life expectancy increases to 87 years. These disparities also impact the Cobb County portion of the district due to the air pollution caused by chemical plants like Sterigenics which releases gases and toxins known to cause cancer. Health disparities have always been a challenge worth the concern and focus of elected officials, but during this time when the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted so many Georgians, particularly black and other minority groups, it is imperative that we elected people passionate about ending these disparities and building a healthy future for Georgia.
What is your solution to that challenge?
As the state senator representing District 38, I would prioritize the expansion of Medicaid in our state so that 1.4 million uninsured Georgians have access to healthcare and that our hospitals have the funds needed to keep their doors open. Additionally, I would also fight to establish state health equity grants targeted towards black and other minority communities hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and other health challenges. These grants would be focused on increasing the capacity and readiness of black and minority communities to be better prepared for this current pandemic and future health emergencies. Outside of Medicaid expansion, I would help build on the work of members of the Cobb delegation such as Sen. Jen Jordan and Representatives Sheila Jones, Erick Allen, and Mary Frances Williams to strengthen air quality standards, step-up state enforcement, and work to close facilities like Sterigenics that harm our health.
MICHAEL CARSON
Name: Michael Carson
Party: Democratic
Office running for: State Sen. District 38
Job: Senior paralegal
Previously held elected office: None
Family: Wife Debra and two adult sons
Education: AA in criminal justice, Triton College; BA in sociology/political science, Lewis University; MS in organizational management and leadership, Springfield College
Military service: U.S. Air Force
Residence: City of South Fulton
Where did you grow up? Washington, DC and Los Angeles, CA
How long have you lived here? 6 years
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
The job description for a state senator is to balance the budget and introduce, vote on, and or debate bills. However, in my opinion, a state senator is only effective to the degree that he/she is engaged and aware of the issues that impact constituents within their district. I have served communities for more than 30 years as a legal professional, entrepreneur, and partner in an effort to empower and strengthen communities, and bring resources necessary to improve the quality of life for individuals in these communities.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Both south Cobb and Fulton County face similar long-term challenges. However, the common greatest long-term challenge facing both is the quality of life issue. These issues include but are not limited to lack of minority contracts, a living wage, affordable housing, Medicaid expansion, public education, criminal justice reform and immigration reform.
What is your solution to that challenge?
Currently, there is no visible and viable State Senate representation in District 38. My solution to meet the quality of life issues in both south Cobb and Fulton is to be a visible and viable state legislature who will work collaboratively with community partners by being a bridge and building sustainable relationships. I have served both communities as a legal professional and partner and will further these efforts in an effort to meet the constituents' needs.
TANIA ROBINSON
Name: Tania Robinson
Party: Democratic
Office running for: State Sen. District 38
Job: Financial adviser
Previously held elected office: None
Family: Army veteran widow with one daughter
Education: Syracuse University, BS in information, management and technology
Military service: None
Residence: Mableton
Where did you grow up? Mount Vernon, NY
How long have you lived here? 21 years
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
For over 20 years, I have been dedicated to the betterment of my community. I feel I have the problem solving skills, compassion and commitment to connect my community to the Capitol in a way that has not been felt in years. District 38 is unique and diverse and deserves someone who is responsive, serves and acts on the constituents' needs.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
One of the greatest long term challenges in my community is economic development and equity in relation to other districts in our area.
What is your solution to that challenge?
I would like to see more investment in our community by bringing Community Improvement Districts (CIDs) to our district. In areas where CIDs are in place, you see increases in business development and an improved look and feel to the community. This in turn brings confidence in the community and the potential to improve other areas like education, health and potential decrease in crime.
HORACENA TATE (I)
Name: Horacena Tate
Party: Democratic
Office running for: State Sen. District 38
Job: Retired
Previously held elected office: State Sen. District 38
Family: Not provided
Education: BS in education, University of Georgia; master's in educational administration, Atlanta University; doctorate in education administration, Clark Atlanta University
Military service: Not provided
Residence: Atlanta
Where did you grow up? Atlanta
How long have you lived here? Did not respond
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position? Did not respond
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent? Did not respond
What is your solution to that challenge? Did not respond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.