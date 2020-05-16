STATE SENATE DISTRICT 33
MICHAEL RHETT (I)
Name: Michael Rhett
Party: Democratic
Office running for: State Sen. District 33
Job: Retired
Previously held elected office: State Sen. District 33
Family: Not provided
Education: Administrative management associate's degree, Community College U.S. Air Force; in bachelor’s in communications and Afro-American studies, State University of New York; a bachelor’s in business, University of Central Oklahoma; master’s in educational leadership, University of Central Oklahoma; specialist’s degree in educational leadership, Georgia State University; doctorate’s in educational leadership, University of Georgia
Military service: U.S. Air Force
Residence: Marietta
Where did you grow up? New York, NY
How long have you lived here? Did not respond
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position? Did not respond
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent? Did not respond
What is your solution to that challenge? Did not respond
