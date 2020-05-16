STATE SENATE DISTRICT 33

MICHAEL RHETT (I)

Name: Michael Rhett

Party: Democratic

Office running for: State Sen. District 33

Job: Retired

Previously held elected office: State Sen. District 33

Family: Not provided

Education: Administrative management associate's degree, Community College U.S. Air Force; in bachelor’s in communications and Afro-American studies, State University of New York; a bachelor’s in business, University of Central Oklahoma; master’s in educational leadership, University of Central Oklahoma; specialist’s degree in educational leadership, Georgia State University; doctorate’s in educational leadership, University of Georgia

Military service: U.S. Air Force

Residence: Marietta

Where did you grow up? New York, NY

How long have you lived here? Did not respond

MICHAEL RHETT.jpg

Michael Rhett

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position? Did not respond

What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent? Did not respond

What is your solution to that challenge? Did not respond

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.