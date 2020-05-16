STATE SENATE DISTRICT 14

BRUCE THOMPSON (I)

Name: Bruce Thompson

Party: Republican

Office running for: State Sen. District 14

Job: Businessman

Previously held elected office: State Sen. District 14

Family: Wife Becky and children Faith and Max

Education: Not provided

Military service: Army National Guard

Residence: White

Where did you grow up? Montana

How long have you lived here? Since 1990

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?

BRUCE THOMPSON.jpg

Bruce Thompson

I am a serial entrepreneur that successfully builds companies in various verticals including construction, software, insurance, real estate, and funeral homes.

What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?

The economic impact of COVID-19.

What is your solution to that challenge?

As legislators, we need to set aside our societal differences to stabilize the fears of our constituents, identify the new normal, and get people back to work.

TRAVIS JOHNSON

Name: Travis Johnson

Party: Democratic

Office running for: State Sen. District 14

Job: Manager

Previously held elected office: None

Family: Wife Leah and two daughters

Education: Reinhardt University, BS sociology 

Residence: Canton

Where did you grow up? Charleston, SC

How long have you lived here? Since 2003

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?

Travis Johnson Mug.jpg

Travis Johnson

The work I have done in the community, my leadership attributes and my overall willingness to be a voice of the people, not excluding anyone or any group. Our leaders should have a genuine heart for serving the community and that's precisely who I am! I currently serve the community in a variety of ways including volunteering at the local university where I attended, serving on the Alumni Board of Governors at the university (Reinhardt), as well as serving on the President's Advisory Council to the university (Reinhardt). I also provide wraparound services for the state of Georgia for our children who are in foster care. This is what service looks like to me, and why I have spent my life attempting to do just that.

What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?

I believe long-term challenges facing the community in which I seek to represent are equality and proper representation for all in which nobody is excluded.

What is your solution to that challenge?

My solution to change that is simple. I will lead with compassion, love, respect and integrity at all times! I will approach every decision, every interaction, every conversation with these characteristics and traits to reach across the aisle to be the voice of the people I represent. Once elected, I will continue to be a voice of the people and commit to communicating with the people of Senate District 14. I will not be a leader who only connects with the people for a vote but will do so even more once elected — that’s when the real work begins.

