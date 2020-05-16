STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 61
ROGER BRUCE (I)
Name: Roger Bruce
Party: Democratic
Office running for: State Rep. District 61
Job: State representative
Previously held elected office: State Rep. District 61
Family: Married with three children
Education: Morehouse College
Military service: None
Residence: City of South Fulton
Where did you grow up? New York City
How long have you lived here? Since 1971
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I have a degree in political science and 30-plus years in community and government service.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Access to medical care.
What is your solution to that challenge?
Continue to work toward the expansion of Medicare/Medicaid.
