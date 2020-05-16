STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 61

ROGER BRUCE (I)

Name: Roger Bruce

Party: Democratic

Office running for: State Rep. District 61

Job: State representative

Previously held elected office: State Rep. District 61

Family: Married with three children

Education: Morehouse College

Military service: None

Residence: City of South Fulton

Where did you grow up? New York City

How long have you lived here? Since 1971

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?

I have a degree in political science and 30-plus years in community and government service.

What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?

Access to medical care.

What is your solution to that challenge?

Continue to work toward the expansion of Medicare/Medicaid.

