STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 53
SHEILA JONES (I)
Name: Sheila Jones
Party: Democratic
Office running for: State Rep. District 53
Job: Retired from Lockheed Martin
Previously held elected office: State Rep. District 53
Family: Not provided
Education: Not provided
Military service: Not provided
Residence: Not provided
Where did you grow up? Did not respond
How long have you lived here? Did not respond
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position? Did not respond
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent? Did not respond
What is your solution to that challenge? Did not respond
