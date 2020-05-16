STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 53

SHEILA JONES (I)

Name: Sheila Jones

Party: Democratic

Office running for: State Rep. District 53

Job: Retired from Lockheed Martin

Previously held elected office: State Rep. District 53

Family: Not provided

Education: Not provided

Military service: Not provided

Residence: Not provided

Where did you grow up? Did not respond

How long have you lived here? Did not respond

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position? Did not respond

Sheila Jones.jpg

Sheila Jones

What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent? Did not respond

What is your solution to that challenge? Did not respond

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.