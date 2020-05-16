STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 46

JOHN CARSON (I)

Name: John Carson

Party: Republican

Office running for: State Rep. District 46

Job: Accountant

Previously held elected office: State Rep. District 46

Family: Wife Beverly and two children

Education: BBA accounting, Georgia State University; MBA finance, Kennesaw State University

Military service: Not provided

Residence: Northeast Cobb

Where did you grow up? Not provided

How long have you lived here? Not provided

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?

CarsonJohn.jpg

John Carson

Did not respond

What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?

Did not respond

What is your solution to that challenge?

Did not respond

CAROLINE HOLKO

Name: Caroline Holko

Party: Democratic

Office running for: State Rep. District 46

Job: Activist

Previously held elected office: Not provided

Family: Not provided

Education: Not provided

Military service: Not provided

Residence: Marietta

Where did you grow up? Not provided

How long have you lived here? Not provided

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?

CarolineHolkoDistrict3.jpg

Caroline Holko

Did not respond

What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?

Did not respond

What is your solution to that challenge?

Did not respond

SHIRLEY RITCHIE

Name: Shirley Ritchie

Party: Democratic

Office running for: State Rep. District 46

Job: Nurse

Previously held elected office: None

Family: Husband Charles

Education: Spalding University, BSN

Military: U.S. Air Force 1969-1996

Residence: Marietta

Where did you grow up? Hockessin, Delaware

How long have you lived here? Since 1999

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?

My nursing degree and military specialization in human relations and assistant chief of social actions and equal opportunity and treatment offers a diverse background to deal with multiple issues of a diverse population. The ability to bring people together always has been my best attribute.

What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?

Long term challenges at this time in our nation revolves around healthcare and the economy recovery process. Determining the safe recovery for this state and country will have to be a personal and collaborative effort. Everyone involved must be represented at the table. One person will not have all the answers and it should not be expected. It must come from the bottom up, to include those that are suffering the most. Families, fragile, homeless, small business, large chains. No one is exempt from the disease or the cure.

What is your solution to that challenge?

A solution comes from a carefully plotted plan of action which will bend as the direction changes.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.