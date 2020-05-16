STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 46
JOHN CARSON (I)
Name: John Carson
Party: Republican
Office running for: State Rep. District 46
Job: Accountant
Previously held elected office: State Rep. District 46
Family: Wife Beverly and two children
Education: BBA accounting, Georgia State University; MBA finance, Kennesaw State University
Military service: Not provided
Residence: Northeast Cobb
Where did you grow up? Not provided
How long have you lived here? Not provided
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
Did not respond
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Did not respond
What is your solution to that challenge?
Did not respond
CAROLINE HOLKO
Name: Caroline Holko
Party: Democratic
Office running for: State Rep. District 46
Job: Activist
Previously held elected office: Not provided
Family: Not provided
Education: Not provided
Military service: Not provided
Residence: Marietta
Where did you grow up? Not provided
How long have you lived here? Not provided
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
Did not respond
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Did not respond
What is your solution to that challenge?
Did not respond
SHIRLEY RITCHIE
Name: Shirley Ritchie
Party: Democratic
Office running for: State Rep. District 46
Job: Nurse
Previously held elected office: None
Family: Husband Charles
Education: Spalding University, BSN
Military: U.S. Air Force 1969-1996
Residence: Marietta
Where did you grow up? Hockessin, Delaware
How long have you lived here? Since 1999
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
My nursing degree and military specialization in human relations and assistant chief of social actions and equal opportunity and treatment offers a diverse background to deal with multiple issues of a diverse population. The ability to bring people together always has been my best attribute.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Long term challenges at this time in our nation revolves around healthcare and the economy recovery process. Determining the safe recovery for this state and country will have to be a personal and collaborative effort. Everyone involved must be represented at the table. One person will not have all the answers and it should not be expected. It must come from the bottom up, to include those that are suffering the most. Families, fragile, homeless, small business, large chains. No one is exempt from the disease or the cure.
What is your solution to that challenge?
A solution comes from a carefully plotted plan of action which will bend as the direction changes.
