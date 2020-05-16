STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 45

MATT DOLLAR (I)

Name: Matt Dollar

Party: Republican

Office running for: State Rep. District 45

Job: Real estate broker

Previously held elected office: State Rep. District 45

Family: Not provided

Education: University of Georgia

Military service: Not provided

Residence: East Cobb

Where did you grow up? East Cobb

How long have you lived here? Not provided

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?

DollarMatt.jpg

Matt Dollar

Did not respond

What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?

Did not respond

What is your solution to that challenge?

Did not respond

SARA TINDALL GHAZAL

Name: Sara Tindall Ghazal

Party: Democratic

Office running for: State Rep. District 45

Job: Attorney

Previously held elected office: None

Family: Husband and two daughters

Education: Bachelors, University of the South; JD, Emory University

Military service: None

Residence: East Cobb

Where did you grow up? Constableville, NY and Bamberg, SC

How long have you lived here? Since 1992

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?

Sara Tindall Ghazal Mug.jpg

Sara Tindall Ghazal

Our community and our state need fresh faces and fresh ideas to more truly represent their values in the state house, and they need a representative who will advocate for area residents, not for special interests. I have never held elected office. However, I have spent virtually my entire career as a public servant, working over a decade promoting peace and advancing democracy for The Carter Center, and serving as the Voter Protection Director for the Democratic Party of Georgia. As a wife and a mother of two daughters who attend local public schools, I am a dedicated member of this community. As an attorney and an advocate, I am well suited to serve as a legislator and representative. I will work to ensure sure that laws passed in the State House serve the constituents of District 45.

What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?

Cobb County is expected to grow by 40% over the next three decades. With these increases, both east Cobb and Sandy Springs face major challenges, including insufficient transportation infrastructure, overcrowding in schools, and lack of affordable housing. Families are increasingly moving to east Cobb to enjoy the high quality of life and award-winning public schools. High-density development is not the answer, it would simply exacerbate existing problems without relieving stress on our current systems. Without forward thinking and planning, however, unchecked growth in the area will exact a high price on the community.

What is your solution to that challenge?

Comprehensive long-term transportation and infrastructure planning are necessary to handle the anticipated growth over the coming decades. The ongoing public health crisis has been devastating for small businesses and the local economy.The recovery process will be long, and we will need elected leaders who can find new solutions, create opportunities, and reimagine some sectors in ways that maximize benefit for our community. Telecommuting, distance learning, and other innovations can relieve some infrastructure stress, though they highlight our need for robust internet infrastructure, affordable community-based child care, and other challenges. Our community should be home to those on whom we rely, including teachers, first responders and service workers. Long-term infrastructure planning must include measures to ensure these critical workers are not priced out of our housing market. Solutions for the anticipated growth will require multi-year planning commissions, state-federal as well as public-private sector cooperation, and robust public participation.

