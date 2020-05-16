STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 45
MATT DOLLAR (I)
Name: Matt Dollar
Party: Republican
Office running for: State Rep. District 45
Job: Real estate broker
Previously held elected office: State Rep. District 45
Family: Not provided
Education: University of Georgia
Military service: Not provided
Residence: East Cobb
Where did you grow up? East Cobb
How long have you lived here? Not provided
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
Did not respond
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Did not respond
What is your solution to that challenge?
Did not respond
SARA TINDALL GHAZAL
Name: Sara Tindall Ghazal
Party: Democratic
Office running for: State Rep. District 45
Job: Attorney
Previously held elected office: None
Family: Husband and two daughters
Education: Bachelors, University of the South; JD, Emory University
Military service: None
Residence: East Cobb
Where did you grow up? Constableville, NY and Bamberg, SC
How long have you lived here? Since 1992
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
Our community and our state need fresh faces and fresh ideas to more truly represent their values in the state house, and they need a representative who will advocate for area residents, not for special interests. I have never held elected office. However, I have spent virtually my entire career as a public servant, working over a decade promoting peace and advancing democracy for The Carter Center, and serving as the Voter Protection Director for the Democratic Party of Georgia. As a wife and a mother of two daughters who attend local public schools, I am a dedicated member of this community. As an attorney and an advocate, I am well suited to serve as a legislator and representative. I will work to ensure sure that laws passed in the State House serve the constituents of District 45.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Cobb County is expected to grow by 40% over the next three decades. With these increases, both east Cobb and Sandy Springs face major challenges, including insufficient transportation infrastructure, overcrowding in schools, and lack of affordable housing. Families are increasingly moving to east Cobb to enjoy the high quality of life and award-winning public schools. High-density development is not the answer, it would simply exacerbate existing problems without relieving stress on our current systems. Without forward thinking and planning, however, unchecked growth in the area will exact a high price on the community.
What is your solution to that challenge?
Comprehensive long-term transportation and infrastructure planning are necessary to handle the anticipated growth over the coming decades. The ongoing public health crisis has been devastating for small businesses and the local economy.The recovery process will be long, and we will need elected leaders who can find new solutions, create opportunities, and reimagine some sectors in ways that maximize benefit for our community. Telecommuting, distance learning, and other innovations can relieve some infrastructure stress, though they highlight our need for robust internet infrastructure, affordable community-based child care, and other challenges. Our community should be home to those on whom we rely, including teachers, first responders and service workers. Long-term infrastructure planning must include measures to ensure these critical workers are not priced out of our housing market. Solutions for the anticipated growth will require multi-year planning commissions, state-federal as well as public-private sector cooperation, and robust public participation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.