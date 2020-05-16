STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 42
TERI ANULEWICZ (I)
Name: Teri Anulewicz
Party: Democratic
Office running for: State Rep. District 42
Job: Public affairs consulting
Previously held elected office: State Rep. District 42 (2017-current); Smyrna City Council member and Mayor Pro-Tem (2007-2017)
Family: Husband Chris and two children
Education: Agnes Scott College, BA international relations
Military service: None
Residence: Smyrna
Where did you grow up? New Orleans, LA and Houston, TX
How long have you lived here? In Georgia since 1994 and Cobb since 2002
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I hope to continue to represent House District 42 in the state legislature with the same dedication and leadership I’ve demonstrated since 2007, first as Ward 3’s representative to the Smyrna City Council, and in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2017. I was elected to the Smyrna City Council in 2007, and my first years in office were consumed with the economic realities of the Great Recession. I am proud that the City of Smyrna was able to survive the recession without any furloughs or layoffs of city workers, and without having to raise the millage rate for our taxpayers or make any significant cuts to city services. As the state prepares to address unprecedented budget shortfalls as a result of the pandemic, I am uniquely positioned to apply this experience to the state’s budgeting process. My priorities for House District 42 include strengthening our public schools and ensuring continued economic growth.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed any assumptions we might have had about our future, and while our immediate challenge is to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our community, we must also prepare to address the economic impact of this pandemic on working families and business owners in Cobb County, and the financial and societal repercussions for our county and municipal governments, as well as our city and county school systems.
What is your solution to that challenge?
Policymakers and government leaders must apply thorough and thoughtful analysis to understand how we can best address the repercussions of the pandemic. The current unemployment rate is staggering, and that statistic translates to a potential housing crisis that will dwarf what we experienced following the 2008 housing crash. We must work to find solutions that will ensure families can stay in their homes, whether they own or rent, and develop a framework that makes these proposed solutions manageable for landlords and lending institutions. We must also recognize that caregiving, whether it’s for our children, our parents, or a chronically-ill family member, is an economic issue. Child care will be of particular importance during the summer months, when the COVID-19 virus will keep many day camps and other childcare programs closed, but affordable child care was a true hardship for families throughout our community prior to the pandemic.
ASHER NUCKOLLS
Name: Asher Nuckolls
Party: Democratic
Office running for: State Rep. District 42
Job: Data scientist
Previously held elected office: None
Family: I come from a family of seven.
Education: Georgia Institute of Technology, Bachelors of physics and applied mathematics and Masters of analytics
Military service: None
Residence: Marietta
Where did you grow up? I have lived the majority of my life in Georgia.
How long have you lived here? 15 years
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I am an anti-establishment candidate, and I am not beholden to corporations, big donors, or the Democratic party. I am a data scientist that will take a data-driven approach to governance in order to implement the best policies for the average Georgian.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
This is a close tie between health care and housing. The average Georgian's healthcare outcomes are poor, and housing costs are ever-rising.
What is your solution to that challenge?
I will support bills to cap co-pays, expand Medicaid, reduce our maternal and infant mortality rates, convert renters into house owners, and ensure Georgians have fair mortgages.
