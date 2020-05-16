STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 40
TARYN CHILIVIS BOWMAN
Party: Republican
Office running for: State Rep. District 40
Job: Film industry veteran and business owner
Previously held elected office: None
Family: Husband Pete and daughters Annabelle, Noelle and Daley
Education: Southern Methodist University, BA in communications and business
Military service: None
Residence: Cobb County
Where did you grow up? In Georgia, mainly in District 40.
How long have you lived here? Lifelong Georgian
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
Experience matters. Not only am I a small business owner and the mother of three amazing girls, but I am a decades long community advocate known for being effective. I am running for this seat in the State House so that I can be even more effective for my community and all of Georgia. Understanding the unique demographics of District 40, I vow to represent all the different values and beliefs, knowing that when we work together we can be a stronger voice. I have immersed myself in community involvement and advocacy towards policies that will be beneficial to the residents of District 40. I hope to win this seat and show how conservative principles can translate into job creation, lower taxes, and higher incomes, creating an overall better quality of life.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
District 40 is unique because of its diversity. The long-term challenge is consistently representing the needs of such a wonderfully diverse area. The present crisis will also present long-term challenges, as it will (affect) jobs and small businesses, like my own. I will do whatever is necessary to ensure that District 40 rebounds from this pandemic and is well-prepared for the future.
What is your solution to that challenge?
My campaign will focus on giving a voice to every resident and community within the district, which includes portions of Fulton and Cobb counties, the cities of Smyrna and Atlanta, and unincorporated Vinings and Mableton. I understand the uniqueness of each area and the issues that many are facing with changes in the development of Cobb County and the push for expanded development within the district and its location adjacent to the Battery. My campaign priorities include: lower taxes, local environmental concerns, keeping our neighborhoods and families safe from criminals, protecting our quality of life, supporting small businesses, education, transportation, and battling the crises of opioid abuse, sex and human trafficking, and elder abuse.
ERICK ALLEN (I)
Party: Democratic
Office running for: State Rep. District 40
Job: Consultant
Previously held elected office: State Rep. District 40
Family: Wife Tameka and daughter Elise
Education: Belmont University, BS; Kennesaw State University, MBA
Military service: None
Residence: Vinings
Where did you grow up? Nashville, TN
How long have you lived here? 18 years
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
As the current representative I have worked collaboratively with all layers of government, community leaders, business leaders, and constituents to be a voice of integrity and balance. I have built the relationships needed to advocate for the district and understand its unique challenges but most importantly its bright future.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
In light of our current situation I would say our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It must be a people-powered response and not a government response. It is imperative that we do not just manage through the crisis but we emerge as strong as ever; balancing the safety of the residents, our environment and our business community.
What is your solution to that challenge?
As a state, it is possible that we see a budget shortfall greater than the recession of 2009 and we will need leadership that will bring out the collective character of our community and reinforce that together, we will be stronger. My solution is to continue to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to make sure that we have a strong and sustainable recovery.
