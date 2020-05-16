Joseph Atkins
Name: Joseph B. Atkins
Office running for: Judge, State Court of Cobb County Post 6
Job: Lawyer
Previously held elected office: None
Family: Wife: Marybeth Atkins, Teacher; Daughter: Mary Sutherland Atkins, Law Student; Son: Joseph Atkins, Jr., 2nd Lieutenant, United States Army
University's name and degree: University of Georgia, A.B. Political Science 1984; University of Georgia, J.D. 1987
Military service: Not Applicable
Residence: Riverhill Subdivision, East Cobb
Where did you grow up? Chickamauga, Georgia
How long have you lived here? 22 years
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I have the most legal experience in this race and also have a lot of life experience. Having raised a family, taken care of elderly parents, run a small business, and served our community in leadership roles, I know how to be a fair judge. Starting with going to court with my grandfather at age five, I have spent a lot of time in courtrooms. I have handled cases in our state and federal courts all over Georgia. The majority of my cases are in our State Courts, including many in the State Court of Cobb County. There is very little I have not seen, and I know what works and what does not when it comes to courtroom management. With a passion for justice and fairness, I love the courtroom. While imperfect, it is the best place yet devised to find the truth during a dispute between two parties.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Perhaps our greatest long-term challenge is to make sure that future judges understand their role in our system of government-that their job is to interpret the law, not make it. If they fail to understand their limited role and believe wearing the robe alone gives them power and legitimacy, our community will suffer tremendously.
Also, we see mental illness and substance abuse issues daily in our courtrooms. We are blessed to have over 40,000 military veterans living in Cobb County. Sadly, those veterans have higher levels of depression, anxiety, and PTSD, usually as a result of their military service keeping the rest of us safe. As the father of a son deployed overseas, this concerns me greatly.
Another challenge is our aging population. As a county, we are getting older, and many times our older citizens are abused or victimized. This will unfortunately increase as our population ages.
What is your solution to that challenge?
To help future judges understand their proper role, my wife and many other teachers work daily teaching young people about the Constitution. Our judges could assist our teachers by spending time in our schools. It takes educated and informed citizens to safeguard our democratic republic.
We need to help victims needing treatment for mental illness and substance abuse but punish those bringing crime and drugs into our community. A State Court Mental Health Accountability Court would help accomplish this. This court would use strict screening and intensive supervision to increase the odds that individuals would get the help they need, so they can successfully complete their sentences and not re-offend. We would all be safer, and it would save taxpayers’ money.
I stand firmly against elder abuse. We have to deliver justice for victims and hold predators accountable. We must train everyone to detect and respond to this problem.
Trina Griffiths
Name: Trina Griffiths
Office running for: Cobb County State Court Judge, Post 6
Job: Solo practitioner, Criminal Defense
Previously held elected office: None
Family: husband for 29+ years, Timothy Griffiths, daughter Katherine Griffiths (23), son Jack Griffiths (20)
University's name and degree: Bachelor of Arts, University of Florida (1986); Juris Doctorate, Mercer University, Walter F. George School of Law (1989)
Military service: None
Residence: East Cobb
Where did you grow up? I was born in Augusta, Georgia, where my father was finishing his medical residency, but shortly thereafter, we moved to Gainesville, Florida, where my parents had met at the university. My father, a retired World War II Marine, established his orthopedic practice there. My mother had taught school in order to put my father through medical school. I recently learned that my father was the first doctor in Gainesville to integrate his waiting room. I grew up knowing the value that ALL people are precious and valuable. My parents were political opposites, always joking that when they voted, they were cancelling each other out. I grew up the middle of five children and had a very blessed childhood.
How long have you lived here? Over 30 years in Cobb County
1. Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I have practiced law for over thirty years. As a prosecutor for almost eleven years in Cobb State Court, and currently as a defense attorney in Cobb State Court, I have the perspective to evaluate and judge cases fairly and impartially.
2. What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
The overwhelming incidence of mental health issues, including depression and anxiety, which is often accompanied by drug-related abuse and addiction must be addressed.
3. What is your solution to that challenge?
We need Accountability Courts in Cobb State Court to address mental health, drugs, and family issues. Currently, State Court has only DUI Court. Accountability is key to a young person’s mindset moving into the future. Oftentimes, it is State Court where the problem(s) begin to manifest. Often, someone accused of underage drinking, marijuana, and violence needs help. And oftentimes the family needs assistance in order to most effectively help their loved one.
Scott Halperin
Name: Scott Halperin
Office running for: State Court, Post 6 (Judge)
Job: Attorney, former appointed temporary judge
Previously held elected office: None
Family: Married with 3 adult children.
University's name and degree: Georgia State University College of Law
Military service: N/A
Residence: East Cobb
Where did you grow up? Atlanta
How long have you lived here? 48 years (my whole life)
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
Nobody in the race has the diverse experience that I have. I have served the homeless, the mentally ill, people with housing issues, delinquent children, children in need, as well as plaintiffs in personal injury cases and defendants in criminal cases.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
At the moment it is clearly the COVID-19 crisis, but more broadly the largest problem facing our county’s judiciary is the proliferation of criminal activity among people between the ages of 16 and 19 (some of whom are juveniles). The crimes themselves may not be the most serious, but the role that the courts’ intervention plays in preventing and addressing future offenses is critical. With civil cases, our county’s biggest problem is simply the backlog of cases.
What is your solution to that challenge?
Move business as rapidly as possible. Courtroom efficiency is the primary service that a judge provides to the taxpayers when he is not on the bench. In other words, one has to assure the public that the business of the courts, which can be slow sometimes, is moving as quickly as possible. A judge should always take the bench on time and should work until the end of business every day in order to assure that cases continue and are conducted fairly.
Maziar Mazloom
Name: Mazi Mazloom
Office running for: Cobb County State Court Judge, Division 1, Post 6
Job: Attorney, Associate Roswell Municipal Court Judge, and Registered Mediator
Previously held elected office: none
Family: I am married to Cassie Mazloom, Director of Cobb County Emergency Management Agency; and I have two children, my daughter, Leila (17) and son, Arian (15) and both attend Marietta High School
University’s name and degree: Georgia State University, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; John Marshall Law School, Juris Doctorate
Residence: Marietta
Where did you grow up? I was born in Tehran, Iran and lived there until I was 7. My family fled Iran in 1979, during the revolution and moved to Columbia, S.C. and we lived there until 1987 when we moved to Atlanta and have lived in the metro Atlanta area since.
How long have you lived here? I have lived in Cobb County for 20 years. Cobb is home.
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I am the most qualified candidate because I have the experience, knowledge, temperament, and, I am the only candidate with Judicial experience.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
I have traveled to many different jurisdictions in Georgia and am proud to say that Cobb County courts are the best in the State. The one main challenge is the number of cases and moving those cases along with extreme attention to due process and justice.
What is your solution to that challenge?
The solution to this challenge is to be prepared for court whether it is to read briefs submitted by the litigants and understand the issues before taking the bench on civil cases or reading motions filed in criminal cases. As a judge, I will work hard, prepare for court, and maintain a courteous, professional, even and leveled playing field so time is not wasted in seeking Justice in each and every case.
Diana Simmons
Name: Diana Simmons
Office running for: Candidate for Cobb County State Court Judge, Post 6
Job: Currently Deputy Chief Assistant Solicitor at the Solicitor General’s Office
Family: Husband is Stirling Simmons. We have three sons: Bennett, Cooper, and Tate.
University's name and degree: I have a BS in Political Science from Berry College, JD from John Marshall Law School.
Where did you grow up? I grew up in Savannah.
Residence: I have lived in Cobb ten years.
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I am the only career prosecutor in the race, and the only candidate who has dedicated their entire career to State Court. I believe that the people who come through state court, people facing misdemeanor charges, are still redeemable. My mission as a prosecutor has always been to do the right thing for every case, which may not always result in a conviction. I have tried many cases and earned convictions, but I spend just as much time helping offenders or their lawyers find an appropriate treatment plans to help turn their lives around. My heart is in public service, I have been in public service my entire professional life. I am the best choice because it’s more than a job opportunity for me, it is a calling to be answered.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
As a prosecutor, I am in court nearly every single day interacting directly with the public. One of the most common issues that I see amongst people there are mental health issues. It truly breaks my heart to see these people suffering, especially our veterans. They often self-medicate with drugs or alcohol, which just exacerbates their problems. Law Enforcement is not equipped to treat mental health issues. These people do not get the treatment they need at the jail, as it is not set up to serve as a mental health facility. It becomes a cycle of events. They get arrested, go to jail, and plead guilty. They’ll eventually be released with another conviction on their record, and then the unfortunate cycle will start over. I am committed to helping break that cycle for them.
What is your solution to that challenge?
My number one priority upon taking office will be to expand Veteran’s Court into State Court. Judge Ruben Green runs a wonderful program in Superior Court for veterans. I want to help expand that program to make it more accessible to more people. Veteran’s Court is a specific Accountability Court. Expanding these programs is major step in criminal justice reform as they focus on treatment and rehabilitation, rather than incarceration. While this reduces costs for the state to house another inmate, the real bottom line is that Accountability Courts like Veterans’ Court keep our community whole by keeping parents home with their children, and it saves lives. I saw a quote from Attorney General Chris Carr that said it best, “We have to separate the people that we’re afraid of, from the people we’re just mad at.” It is in no way getting softer on crime, but rather getting smarter on crime. I lost a brother to PTSD four years ago. My goal is to reduce the number of families who are handed folded flags on behalf of a grateful nation because they lost their soldier to PTSD.
David Willingham
Name: David R. Willingham
Office running for: Candidate for Cobb County State Court Judge, Post 6.
Job: Owner, Willingham Law Firm, P.C., Former Cobb County Senior Assistant District Attorney, assigned to the courtroom of Honorable James G. Bodiford
Family: Married to Brittany Willingham, owner of 2020 Best of Cobb winner in photography, Evie Mae Photography. Children: Madalyn, 6. Evie, 4. Elena, 2.
University's name and degree: B.B.A., Business Economics from Georgia State University, J.D., Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School
Military service: No military service
Residence: Reside with wife and three daughters in the City of Marietta and children attend Marietta city schools.
Where did you grow up? Grew up in Snellville, Georgia. I have lived in the Atlanta area my whole life.
How long have you lived here? We have lived in Cobb since 2011, Marietta since 2015.
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I understand business, as well as the law. As a successful business owner, I know what’s like to sign the front of a paycheck. I know how to manage and to get things done. I will bring that skill set to the bench. Our court system has to get back to business. We were already too inefficient and backlogged before COVID-19, and with the delays this pandemic has created for courts, we will have to work harder and smarter than ever before to maximize court effectiveness for our taxpayers. I will get that job done, that I can promise you.
I’m also one of the most successful trial attorneys in Georgia history. I know the law. In 2016, I convinced the Georgia Supreme Court to overturn 30 years of bad precedent, to protect the rights of Georgians. I will use my legal knowledge to bring justice for all in my courtroom.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Our greatest long-term challenge is the scourge of drug addiction and mental illness. In my years of service as a prosecutor, as well as a defense lawyer, I have seen far too many examples of lives ruined. I’ve lost clients to overdose and suicide. Some of those clients were veterans. I’ve also seen countless families ravaged by the toll of untreated mental illness. Drugs and mental illness lead to criminal behavior — it’s an inescapable fact. Our society has to knock down the stigma of having an addiction or mental health problem which requires treatment. This includes judges. It’s okay to not be okay, and we need to foster a culture of compassion and understanding in our courts, to promote the health and well-being of all our citizens. Simultaneously, however, we must enforce the law. I am committed to striking the proper balance of punishment and rehabilitation in every case.
What is your solution to that challenge?
To find solutions, judges have to listen. As a judge, I will be an active listener. In addition, I also believe judges should not be afraid to speak truth to power, including the other branches of government. The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities is failing our court system, plain and simple. It is unacceptable for judges, lawyers and parties to have to wait six months to a year for a simple mental health evaluation. Government bureaucracy has to work for our citizens. Justice delayed is indeed justice denied. Answers and treatment cannot wait, yet in my experience they are, and we need to work to change that. We need a DBHDD liaison in our courthouse at all times. As a judge, I will work hard to make progress in this area, which will further my mission of creating a more efficient and effective court system.
