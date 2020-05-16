Judge Maria Golick, incumbent, unopposed
Name: Maria B. Golick
Office running for: Judge, State Court Cobb County Division One Post 2
Previously held elected office: Previously served as State Court Judge Division Two, served as a State Court Judge since 2004
Family: Married to Rich Golick; 2 sons
University's name and degree: Georgia State University; B.B.A. Marketing
Georgia State University College of Law
Judge Golick did not respond to questions from the MDJ by press time.
