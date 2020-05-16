Judge Maria Golick, incumbent, unopposed

Name: Maria B. Golick

Office running for: Judge, State Court Cobb County Division One Post 2

Previously held elected office: Previously served as State Court Judge Division Two, served as a State Court Judge since 2004

Family: Married to Rich Golick; 2 sons

University's name and degree: Georgia State University; B.B.A. Marketing

Georgia State University College of Law

Judge Golick did not respond to questions from the MDJ by press time.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.