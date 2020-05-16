Judge Eric Brewton, incumbent, unopposed

Name: Eric Brewton

Office running for: Cobb County State Court Judge, Division 2 Post 5

Job: Cobb County State Court Judge, previously an attorney for over 25 years

Previously held elected office: Cobb County State Court Judge, first appointed in 2010

University's name and degree: undergraduate degree in Accounting from Florida State University; law degree from the University of Georgia.

Eric Brewton.png

Judge Eric Brewton

Judge Brewton did not respond to a survey from the MDJ by press time.

