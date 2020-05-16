Judge Marsha Lake, incumbent, unopposed

Name: Marsha S. Lake

Office running for:  Cobb County State Court Div 2 Post 2

Job: Cobb County State Court Judge

Previously held elected office: Cobb County State Court Judge since 1/1/2013

Family: Big Family with Grandchildren!

University's name and degree: Trinity College: B.S. Theology, John Marshall Law School: J.D. Law

Military service: N/A

Residence: Marietta

Where did you grow up? Knoxville, Tennessee

How long have you lived here? 23 plus years in Cobb County

Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?

I had the pleasure of being elected to my current position by the citizens of Cobb County in 2012. I have since served Cobb County as one of their State Court Judges for over seven years striving for accessible, impartial and efficient justice.

What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?

Judge Marsha Lake

Judge Marsha Lake

Today, it would be how to effectively operate court during a Pandemic.

What is your solution to that challenge?

To continue to develop a Pandemic Benchbook as we strive to keep courts open, accessible and safe concerning public health threats. I appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Cobb County.

