Judge Marsha Lake, incumbent, unopposed
Name: Marsha S. Lake
Office running for: Cobb County State Court Div 2 Post 2
Job: Cobb County State Court Judge
Previously held elected office: Cobb County State Court Judge since 1/1/2013
Family: Big Family with Grandchildren!
University's name and degree: Trinity College: B.S. Theology, John Marshall Law School: J.D. Law
Military service: N/A
Residence: Marietta
Where did you grow up? Knoxville, Tennessee
How long have you lived here? 23 plus years in Cobb County
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I had the pleasure of being elected to my current position by the citizens of Cobb County in 2012. I have since served Cobb County as one of their State Court Judges for over seven years striving for accessible, impartial and efficient justice.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Today, it would be how to effectively operate court during a Pandemic.
What is your solution to that challenge?
To continue to develop a Pandemic Benchbook as we strive to keep courts open, accessible and safe concerning public health threats. I appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Cobb County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.