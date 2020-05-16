Angie Davis, (R) incumbent, unopposed
Name: Angie T. Davis
Office running for: Clerk of State Court
Job: Clerk of State Court
Previously held elected office: Chief Deputy Clerk of State Court
Family: Angie and her husband, Shawn, live in Cobb County with their daughters, Riley and Reagan.
University's name and degree: Master of Public Administration (MPA) from Kennesaw State University; Bachelor of Arts from Georgia Southern University
Military service:
Residence: West Marietta
Where did you grow up? I was born in Montgomery, Alabama, but grew up primarily in Georgia.
How long have you lived here? Have lived in Cobb County for approximately 40 years.
Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
As the Clerk of State Court, I oversee the official court record of over 60,000 traffic, misdemeanor and civil case filings, a staff of 78 employees, and approximately $16 million in monies received and disbursed annually. During (my) tenure, I have successfully modernized the court by making court records available on-line and instituting an electronic filing system for civil cases. I have over thirty years of court management experience having served as a court mediator, the Clerk and Court Administrator of Magistrate Court, and the Chief Deputy of the State Court before becoming Clerk in 2013.
I am a designated Fellow of the Institute for Court Management, the only nationally accredited court management program in the country, having completed the National Center for State Court’s Court Executive Development Program. I have also received a Certificate of Local Government Management from the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
The greatest long-term challenge facing the community served by the State Court Clerk’s Office is the lack of modern technology required to serve a community who has become accustomed to high levels of interaction and transaction with agencies and businesses through the use of technology and mobile devices.
What is your solution to that challenge?
As the Clerk of State Court, I currently serve on the County’s Unified Court Case Management System Sponsor Group Committee which has worked over the last four years to bring forth a countywide judicial system technology solution. It is anticipated, upon approval by the Board of Commissioners, the Cobb Judicial agencies will embark over the next few months on the implementation of a modern, updated system to address the needs and challenges currently faced with our existing technology.
