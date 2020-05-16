Republican candidates
Name: David Banks
Party: Republican
Office running for: Cobb County School Board Post 5
Job: Representing Post 5 constituents
Previously held elected office: Cobb County School Board Post 5
Family: Kay (wife), Victoria (daughter), Jason (son), Christian (son), Rebecca
(daughter – deceased)
University's name and degree: Georgia State College - BBA (1968); Georgia State University – MBA (1971);
Military service: Air National Guard, Air Force Reserves
Residence: 3626 Blakeford Club Dr., 30062
Where did you grow up?: Tallapoosa and Atlanta, Georgia
How long have you lived here?: 41 years
1. Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
Experience and relationships. For the past 12 years I have focused on building relationships at the school level and with Central Office administrators. This is how you get things done in order to keep a quality educational environment that is expected in the community. Support other Board members in obtaining needs in their community.
2. What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Understanding the future needs of the working environment. With the introduction of technology during the latter half of the 20th century, it has become part of our environment just as the Industrial Age at the beginning of the 20th century with the introduction of cars, telephones, planes, etc. During the latter half of the 20th century, we explored space, put a man on the moon, introduced computers in the workplace and homes. In the 21 st century, we will be faced with numerous Artificial Intelligent devices such as Robotics, Drones, Transportation means, and Appliances. ... All of our high schools offer career elective courses that are not college oriented to prepare those who choose a different career path. The new College and Career Academy at Osborne HS will help meet the needs of students who will not attend a higher education level, but will offer a productive and rewarding career path.
3. What is your solution to that challenge?
Identify and focus on future workplace needs so that our academic options change to meet those needs. Many of these changes are already taking place with a strong focus on S.T.E.M., entrepreneurship, robotics, and drone academics. Many of our high schools have S.T.E.M., IB, medical, and International Studies magnets. Expansion of these programs is needed to allow more qualified students to participate in the opportunities available. Continue to have “a best place to work” environment. Maintain a strong Budget process that focuses on personnel. Continue to support SPLOST projects for our facility and technology needs so that the school system has the best in quality, safety, and function.
Name: Matt Harper
Party: Republican
Office running for: Cobb County Board of Education, Post 5
Job: Project Manager (PMP), previous science lab instructor at Murdock Elementary
Previously held elected office: N/A
Family: Married to Sharon for 14 years; father of two daughters who attend Cobb County Schools
University's name and degree: University of Georgia (B.S.F.R.), Young Harris College (A.S.), Kennesaw State University (GIS Certificate), Institute for Georgia Environmental Leadership (IGEL) Class of 2011
Military service: N/A
Residence: East Cobb
Where did you grow up?: East Cobb in Post 5
How long have you lived here?: My family moved to East Cobb when I was 2 years old and I attended Murdock, Dodgen and Walton. After graduating college and spending a few years closer to downtown Atlanta, I returned home to East Cobb to raise my own family.
1. Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I am the only candidate that has experience as an educator (Science Lab Instructor at Murdock Elementary) and over a decade of experience in regional and state planning and policy development (Atlanta Regional Commission and State of Georgia). I have responsibly managed multi-million-dollar government budgets and contracts and have a successful record of collaborating and building consensus among stakeholders, local governments, and community groups to develop solutions for our region. I also volunteer throughout our community and served as a school council officer. It is important that school board members have experience working in public education and an understanding of how their policy and budget decisions impact our students and teachers, as well as the long-term impact to our community. I have the experience to ensure a strong financial status, evaluate how every dollar is spent, protect our taxpayers and property owners, and maintain the current senior tax exemption.
2. What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Our school-aged families and teachers understand that education cannot succeed as a “one size fits all” approach and we need to ensure we provide varied education pathways for our students. We need to provide opportunities for college and trades, as well as improve communication between families, staff, and the community to ensure we achieve the established school board goal to “differentiate resources for students based on needs”. We need to ensure our education pathways and vision meet the needs of our ever-changing work force and provide funding solutions that meet the changing needs of the classroom and our growing community.
3. What is your solution to that challenge?
The first step to addressing the varied needs of our students is to improve the engagement of our local school councils. Our school councils were established to help the Board bring parents, teachers, administrators, and community members together. This creates a better understanding of concerns and sharing of ideas for school improvement, directly promoting student success and anticipating future education needs. The solution to funding our district’s growth and continued success should focus on the responsible use of Ed-SPLOST and lobbying state leaders to develop a more equitable way to calculate Cobb’s share of the QBE (Quality Basic Education) funding formula. A strong school system keeps our community a great place to live, work, and raise a family, now and for the next generation.
Name: Shelley O’Malley
Party: Republican
Office running for: Cobb BOE Post 5
Job: Delta Air Lines Pilot
Previously held elected office: none
Family: husband Brian (32 years), daughters Shannon (27), Lauren (23), son Luke (15)
University's name and degree: U.S. Naval Academy, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, with Distinction, 1987
Military service: Navy (10 years)
Residence: 4005 Upland Trace, Marietta, GA 30066
Where did you grow up?: Springfield, Virginia
How long have you lived here?: 22 years
1. Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I have a strong and consistent background in education and training. My leadership training, both in the military and at Delta Air Lines, is centered on professional expertise married with team-building and maximizing the potential of all stakeholders. With all of that is the central theme of honor and integrity.
2. What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
We need to make sure we are developing students who will be ready to take on roles that are needed for the next generation. This COVID-19 crisis has shown us some of our clear strengths and weaknesses and this is a perfect time to move forward in ensuring we have the best means to deliver content and having the best professionals to deliver it.
3. What is your solution to that challenge?
We should not re-invent the wheel in our classrooms each day in the 21st century. Our teachers should be provided ready-to-use content that can be tailored to the specific classroom setting. We have done this in the airline training world for years. We want to ensure we are attracting the best talent to Cobb County, and find ways to keep them. I think that we should find incentive programs to reward teachers working in high-risk environments and also for developing this standardized content for all classrooms. Teachers are the best ones to know what is needed in the classroom. Let’s use that talent to do what they do best—teach and inspire.
Democratic candidates
Name: Tammy Andress
Party: Democrat
Office running for: Post 5 School Board Representative
Job: Unit Marketing Specialist, Zaxby’s Sandy Plains
Previously held elected office: PTA President, Lassiter High School (Current); PTA President, Mabry Middle School; PTA President, Davis Elementary; VP, East Cobb Council of PTA’s (Current)
Family: Husband, Kiffer; Daughters, Hannah, 19, 2018 Lassiter Graduate, Junior at American University; Rebekah, 16, Junior and Rachel, 15, Freshman – Lassiter High School
University's name and degree: Auburn University, Bachelor's in Human Resource Management
Military service: No
Residence: 3725 Thunder Way NE, Marietta, 30066 - Post 5, Lassiter School District
Where did you grow up?: My father was in the Air Force so we moved around often. I was born in South Dakota and raised in England for the majority of my life. I graduated high school from Ft. Walton Beach, Florida
How long have you lived here?: Since July 2004 – almost 16 years
1. Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?:
I bring almost 16 years of proven leadership abilities in our schools through an extensive career as a PTA leader, an in-depth knowledge of educational priorities, a non-partisan approach to education, years of training in a wide range of issues regarding public education, teacher support, and priorities affecting student success. I am running on a platform of removing barriers to education. We need to excel in meeting the unique needs of every child in our schools, educator support, transparency and honest stakeholder representation, fiscal responsibility and justice and equity in all practices and policies within CCSD. My experience and ability to work with a wide and varied network of educators, policy makers, parents, students and community partners makes me uniquely qualified to be an effective advocate and voice for Post 5 and all of Cobb County. Please visit to my website, tammyforschoolboard.com, for an extensive list of my qualifications.
2. What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Currently, there are actually two answers. Under normal circumstances I would say that the failure to meet the unique needs of every child is our biggest challenge. But these are not normal times and I would need to couple that with the loss of foundational learning due to COVID-19, especially in core classes. These issues become intertwined considering many of our marginalized students will suffer tremendously having to transition to online learning due to, for example, the inability to properly meet IEP requirements, lack of teacher interaction and a lack of resources including food, technology, family stability. But there is no doubt that curriculums, especially in subject matter that requires foundational learning, will have to be reworked by educators to ensure that material that would have been covered since March 13th until May 20 is included in next year’s classes.
3. What is your solution to that challenge?
CCSD needs to build a more inclusive approach to education that respects and protects the unique learning styles for all our children, including our most marginalized students. We can accomplish this by embracing PTA’s 4 principles of Transformative Family Engagement to become more “Inclusive to embrace and value diverse perspectives; more individualized to meet the unique needs of every family and child; more integrated to connect and align with the educational system; and more impactful in order to empower families to support their child’s success”. I will advocate for enhancing educator support as they negotiate the challenges faced with digital learning and for hiring more qualified teachers to reduce class size. This alone will go a long way to mitigating a myriad of issues including behavioral problems, bullying, the inability to provide individual student support, lack of teacher planning time and recognizing the behaviors associated with the invisible disability students, etc.
Name: Dr. Julia Hurtado
Party: Democratic
Office running for: Cobb County Board of Education Post 5
Job: Physical Therapist
Previously held elected office: Though I served as class president for three years in graduate school, I've never held publicly elected office.
Family: I've been married to my husband, David Hurtado, a local attorney and avid Atlanta United fan, for nine years. Our daughter, Ellie, is 6. We recently adopted a 5-month-old black lab mix named Chidi.
University's name and degree: I graduated with honors from the University of Florida with my Bachelors in Health Science, and I earned my Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Emory University.
Military service: Though I've treated many service members and veterans and I'm proud of my family members who have served, I have no military experience.
Residence: My family and I live in East Cobb in the Sedalia Park Elementary School district.
Where did you grow up?: I grew up in South Florida where I attended public schools my entire life and was active in Dance Theatre at Parkland's dance company.
How long have you lived here?: I moved to the Atlanta area for graduate school in 2007, and we've lived in our current East Cobb home for over eight years.
1. Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
As a neurologic physical therapist who treats adolescent athletes with concussion, I’m highly experienced in advocating for students, especially students who learn differently. My patients face academic and social demands that are unique to their generation, and it’s my job to help them return to their academic and athletic activities when an injury has made it difficult for them function. I’ve studied neurocognitive development at a doctorate level, and I have a keen understanding of how to prioritize this in curriculum at all ages. As a member of the Anti-Defamation League’s Glass Leadership Institute, I also have a unique understanding of anti-bias work. I will bring this expertise to our schools to improve awareness among both teachers and students, which will promote a more inclusive environment that can reduce bullying of groups such as kids with disabilities or kids who are marginalized because of their race.
2. What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Our greatest challenge facing our community is inequity. Every person has different needs based on who they are and the environment surrounding them. As public schools, it’s our job to meet those needs and facilitate academic success to help students become functioning adults. When we don’t meet students’ individual needs, they have an unequal opportunity for success. When we don’t meet teachers’ individual needs, they’re unable to provide their students with the tools to succeed. This is a problem not only for our schools, but for our entire community. The recent global pandemic has highlighted these inequities in our community. Academic life has been challenging for everyone, but some kids are having difficulty having basic needs met due to food and technology insecurity. Kids who learn differently in normal life are having even more difficulty keeping up in this moment. It’s imperative to further develop these support networks.
3. What is your solution to that challenge?
As a member of our school board, I plan to advocate for all of our community, but especially for the students and teachers who need it most. First, I will listen to teachers and ensure that they have resources to adequately manage their classrooms. I will also listen to our community to make sure that everyone’s concerns are heard. I will work to provide students with the resources they need to be successful, including removing social barriers by providing training with goals like destigmatizing reduced lunch. I will form coalitions through community partnerships to provide additional resources for counseling and special education programming. I will collaborate with other board members, our superintendent, and our state legislators as a unifying force to create progress for our community. For too long, this post has been led without vision and this board has been divided. I’ll work hard to change that.
