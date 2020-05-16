Note: This race's incumbent, sitting Democratic board member David Morgan did not qualify to run for the seat in this year's elections.

Name: Leroy Hutchins

Party: Democrat

Office running for: Cobb County Schools Board of Education, Post 3

Job: Business Consultant

Previously held elected office: Did not respond

Family: Did not respond

University's name and degree: Georgia State University, American Intercontinental University, Media Production; Collins College, Media Production

Military service: Did not respond

Residence: Austell, Georgia

Where did you grow up?: Cobb County

How long have you lived here?: 35 years

1. Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?

Tre Hutchins.jpg

Democrat Leroy Tre Hutchins qualifies for the seat held by Cobb school board member David Morgan. Morgan did not opt to run for reelection, making Hutchins the only candidate in the race.

 Special

I am passionate about the improvement of the Schools in Post 3. While advocating for our students through School Councils, PTA, also serving on the F&T Citizens Oversight Committee for Ed-SPLOST, I have learned how to use my influence, relationships and knowledge to collaboratively partner with the Cobb County School District to better support our area schools.

2. What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?

The schools in Post 3 are thriving. With the proper Vision, Programming, Resources and Leadership, we are sure to see continued growth and development within the Schools in Post 3. A long term challenge we are faced with is closing the achievement gaps. I am confident through early learning interventions, robust literacy programming, a rigorous curriculum, and improved school climate, we will meet and exceed our academic challenges.

3. What is your solution to that challenge?

The above statement answers this as well.

