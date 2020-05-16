REPUBLICANS
Michael Boyce (incumbent)
Party: Republican
Office running for: Chairman of Cobb County Board of Commissioners
Job: Current Chairman
Previously held elected office: None
Family: Spouse Judy, 3 children and 4 grandchildren
University's name and degree: BA University of Notre Dame, MA Pepperdine University, Naval War College
Military service: United States Marine Corps 1971-2001
Residence: Marietta
Where did you grow up? My father was career military and my family was with him during most of his assignments in the United States and overseas
How long have you lived here? Since 2001
1. Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
My leadership prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates that I have the proven ability to work with the Board of Commissioners in guiding the County through a broad range of challenges. This success is grounded in my commitment to open and transparent government. An essential aspect of this achievement is the constant seeking and encouraging viewpoints from business, community, political, and faith-based leaders and the public. I have great confidence in the people of Cobb County and I believe all my actions reflect that trust in them.
2. What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
This response is influenced by the assumption that the current pandemic will be a short-term challenge. With that understanding, we have a traffic problem in Cobb County. The population of the County is projected by the Atlanta Regional Commission to reach 1 million people in 2050. Our thinking should be shaped by those numbers when it comes to planning to address our traffic challenges. One element of any solution is certainly about enhancing the mobility of a growing population. However, we also need to be thoughtful about transit and transportation measures that will enable us to remain economically competitive regionally, nationally, and globally.
3. What is your solution to that challenge?
I have consistently advocated for a mobility referendum in 2022. Leading up to this vote would be a series of hearings and town halls that would engage the public in gauging their support for a referendum. This would include identifying through significant public input what programs they would be willing to support in nature and cost.
Ricci J. Mason
Party: Republican
Office running for: Chairman of the Board of Commissioners
Job: Chairman
Previously held elected office: No
Family: Father of two grown children and two granddaughters
University's name and degree: Gupton-Jones college of funeral service (Mortuary Sciences)
Military service: USMC years active/ reserve Military police
Residence: Acworth Ga.
Where did you grow up? Pittsburgh Pa.
How long have you lived here? Moved to Cobb in 1987
1. Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I have a long history Cobb County and the inner workings of the local government. I have worked for the County, (with a brief period with the City of Marietta) for 32 years. I have the insider's view and witnessed the lack of fiscal responsibility, discovering that the checks and balances sometimes really don’t match up. I have seen mismanagement of taxes and the misspending that does not benefit the citizens hard earned tax dollars. I will tighten up on wasteful spending and stabilize the county, especially in troubled times such as this. The cornerstone of the county must be stabilized by utilizing tax dollars with frugal spending that will benefit the county as a whole.
2. What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
I feel that the economy is gong to dictate the avenue in which we (proceed) out of this pandemic. I am confident that the economy is going to recover in Cobb County and that the citizens, business owners and the government will recover and prosper. This being an unprecedented event, only time will tell how and at what rate we recover to our full potential.
Another long term challenge is Public safety. Public safety (in particular Police, fire and Sheriffs Office ) are at a critically low number of officers on the street. For Example: a shift at the Police department typically has ten different beats. It is normal the some shifts work with three, four and even five beats open per shift. That is critical to the safety of our officers, citizens and visitors alike. And yes, Pay is an issue.
3. What is your solution to that challenge?
Simply put, the spending has to be put under a microscope. The fiscal responsibility of the Commissioners must be held to a standard that has never been done before. I also feel and if I get in office, I want to do an unbiased forensic audit of the last four years to discover where the spending needs to be reduced weather it be services or personnel. Auditors have been appointed in the past that have directly reported back to the board, this is counterproductive. A statement was made that we have less employees today as we did four years ago. That leads me to ask, Where is the salaries and if we are growing population wise, how is reducing man power beneficial to Cobb and its visitors? I don’t think that is a topic to brag about. Working for the County gives me a totally (unbiased) insider's view of what needs to be done.
Larry Savage
Party: Republican
Office running for: Chairman, Cobb County Board of Commissioners
Job: Retired
Previously held elected office: None
Family: Niece in Hoschton, GA, Nephew in Germany
University's name and degree: BME (Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering), General Motors Institute, now Kettering University; MBA (Master of Business Administration), Georgia State University
Military service: none
Residence: 4226 Columns Drive, Marietta, GA 30067
Where did you grow up? Atlanta
How long have you lived here? 44 years
1. Why are you the most qualified candidate for the position?
I have a lifetime of experience in large business organizations related to American industry, including positions of substantial responsibility. My academic background is appropriate to the needs of the position which involves matters of finance, large organizations and technical matters. I have invested ten years in study of county government and local government in general, including outside study. I’ve attended hundreds of county government meetings and studied hundreds of agendas. I’ve even studied the legal environment in which local government operates, spending many hours in the law library. Having grown up in Atlanta and lived for decades in Cobb County, I have an understanding and appreciation for the political and economic realities across metropolitan Atlanta. No one has ever been better prepared to be Cobb County Chairman.
2. What is the greatest long-term challenge facing the community in which you seek to represent?
Cobb County’s greatest challenge going forward is responsible financial management. This challenge includes the current underfunded position of the employee pension plan. The 2018 CAFR (Comprehensive Annual Financial Report) states the unfunded liability for the pension plan is more than $630 million. The unfunded liability for OPED (Other Post Employment Benefits) for 2018 is more than $216 million. Combined, the current status of funding is more than $846 million short of the commitment. That is roughly equivalent to almost three and a half years of the current annual payroll.
Further, county spending increased from 2017 through 2020 (budget) by more than $100 million, leading to an increase of more than 25% in the tax millage rate for property owners.
The county adds staff and expenses throughout the year without regard to the budget.
These practices are unsustainable.
3. What is your solution to that challenge?
Discipline.
The county organization needs a rigorous review throughout to examine the relevance of each department in today’s climate. Operations must be justified in terms of necessary services to significant parts of the population.
The annual operating budget should be prepared in public in terms that can be understood by ordinary citizens. Each operating department should be reviewed in the budget process and explored for efficiencies, both in operating budget and forecast futures including capital projects.
Ambitious SPLOST projects, other than legitimate transportation needs, should be toned down to control future requirements for upkeep and staffing.
The pension shortfall gets worse every year, even with funding contributions that are larger each year. The contribution for 2018 was approximately $67 million for OPED and pension combined, yet the combined plans fell behind the previous year by more than $95 million.
This must be brought under control.
DEMOCRATS
Lisa Cupid
Party: Democrat
Office running for: Chair of Cobb County Board of Commissioners
Job: District 4 Commissioner on the Cobb Board of Commissioners
Previously held elected office: District 4 Commissioner on the Cobb Board of Commissioners
Family:
University's name and degree:
Military service:
Residence:
Where did you grow up?
How long have you lived here?
Cupid did not answer the MDJ questionnaire by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.