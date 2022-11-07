MARIETTA — Hundreds of Cobb County voters whose absentee ballot requests weren’t fulfilled by the county will have until next week to get their ballots returned.
Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill on Monday granted the request of a lawsuit filed against the Board of Elections and Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler, which asked for the deadline to accept ballots to be extended. All ballots must be postmarked, however, by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The failure by Eveler’s office to mail ballots to up to 1,036 voters who requested them came to light Friday evening. Ordinarily, absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Of the up to 1,036 voters impacted, hundreds have already canceled their request and voted during early voting. Cobb elections sent out 247 ballots via overnight mail over the weekend, leaving 276 voters who had not voted in person nor received the ballot they requested. The elections office agreed in a consent order to overnight mail ballots to those remaining 276 people Monday evening.
The county has been sending the ballots with prepaid return envelopes, and contacting impacted voters by email and text message to notify them of the error.
Impacted voters have essentially three options. The first is to vote in person Tuesday. The second is, if they receive a replacement ballot in the mail, to complete it and have it postmarked Tuesday. Finally, if they still have not received a ballot by tomorrow and cannot vote in person, they can print and fill out a federal write-in absentee ballot and get it in the mail Tuesday.
“We want voters to be able to choose how they want to vote, we want to make it as convenient as possible. This was just a purely clerical error,” said Daniel White, attorney for the Board of Elections, at a Monday afternoon press conference. “I know Janine’s sick about it and the staff’s sick about it. … If you mess up, you fess up. We were being transparent. As soon as we discovered this, we did all we could to determine what the numbers were, who was affected, how we could get them ballots as quickly as possible.”
The consent order was crafted after the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and law firm Dechert LLP filed a suit on behalf of several Cobb voters who live out of state and had requested the ballots. Arguing the voters would be disenfranchised without an opportunity to vote, they asked for the ballot return deadline be pushed to Nov. 14, the deadline for overseas and military voters.
“Hundreds of eligible Cobb County voters did everything right and yet find themselves on the brink of total disenfranchisement because they were never mailed their absentee ballots, as is required under Georgia law,” said Jonathan Topaz, a staff attorney with the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, in a news release.
White added the board had planned to ask the court for an extension before the suit was filed. Judge Hill signed the order Monday afternoon.
Last week, media reports began circulating that a large group of absentee ballots mailed on Oct. 13 had been lost in the mail. Eveler told the MDJ at the time those reports were “completely anecdotal,” saying there was no evidence a significant batch of ballots were lost.
By Friday, however, the county said that on two dates — Oct. 13 and 22 — 1,036 ballots were never mailed to begin with by the elections office.
“I am sorry that this office let these voters down,” Eveler said in the email to the elections board. “Many of the absentee staff have been averaging 80 or more hours per week, and they are exhausted. Still, that is no excuse for such a critical error.”
Eveler said the person supervising the issuing of absentees failed to perform the final step of issuing the ballots on those two days.
“We're so sorry to these voters,” Eveler said. “We’re sick about it, as Daniel said. The employee who was responsible is sick about it, she's in tears all the time. So we are very upset. This has never happened to us and we just want to make it right.”
Eveler expects the state election board to investigate the incident.
Asked if people could lose their jobs over the error, Board of Elections Chair Tori Silas said, “that's not presently on our to-do list.
“That's not even what we're thinking about. We're making certain that we are in a position, one, to ensure that these voters have the opportunity to cast their vote. In addition to that, we all have an election to administer tomorrow. That's what our focus is,” Silas said.
The ACLU and SPLC blamed the mistake on S.B. 202, the controversial election law signed into law last year. Previously, voters could request ballots up to 180 days before an election, and county election offices could start mailing them 49 days before an election. The law shortened those parameters to 78 and 29 days, respectively.
“The anti-voter law put tremendous pressure on elections officials to accomplish a number of responsibilities under a very tight deadline, and in Cobb County, that pressure has resulted in a huge error and hundreds of voters at risk of being disenfranchised,” said Rahul Garabadu, the ACLU of Georgia’s senior voting rights attorney, in a news release.
Silas, who is appointed by the majority Democratic Cobb County Legislative Delegation, has said she believes the reduced time frames was a factor, along with staff turnover in the elections office.
Pat Gartland, the Republican Party appointee on the Board of Elections, agreed that staff turnover is an issue, but said it was wrong to blame S.B. 202.
"The legislature has helped out the voting ... like every other company and business, they're (the elections office) understaffed," Gartland said. "And Janine does such a great job, she trains these people, they get hired away by other election boards."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.