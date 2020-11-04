Voters for Cobb’s local offices are proving the “blue wave” is real, with Democrat candidates leading races for commission seats, clerk of superior court, sheriff and district attorney, according to early morning posted election results. An exception to Tuesday’s results was the Cobb school board where three incumbent Republicans are out front in holding on to their district positions.
According to Cobb Elections Supervisor Janine Eveler some votes remain outstanding:
Ballots remaining to be processed on Wednesday or Thursday: Approximately 15,000 absentee ballots.
Ballots remaining to be processed on Friday: 882 provisional ballots, any UOCAVA ballots postmarked by election day, any ballots with missing or mismatched signatures cured by affidavit.
Results are not official until certified.
With results updated at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday and 100% of precincts reporting, here are where the vote counts stand:
For Cobb commission chair, Democrat Lisa Cupid earned 193,442 votes (52.63%) compared to Republican incumbent Mike Boyce at 47.37% or 174,113 votes.
Democrat Jerica Richardson garnered 51,097 votes (50.19%) to Republican Fitz Johnson at 50,703 (49.81%). The position sought is the District 2 commission seat currently held by Republican Bob Ott, who did not seek re-election.
In the race for sheriff, Democrat Craig Owens received 202,272 votes (54.71%) while Republican incumbent Neil Warren earned 167,472 (45.29%).
For Cobb district attorney, Gov. Brian Kemp’s appointee, Republican Joyette Holmes, appeared to lose the seat with 180,990 votes (49.09%) compared to Democrat challenger Flynn Broady’s 187,708 (50.91%).
Another Republican incumbent, Clerk of Superior Court Rebecca Keaton, appears to have been ousted by Democrat Connie Taylor. Taylor earned 190,130 votes (51.63%) compared to Keaton’s 178,125 (48.37%).
It was a different story on the Cobb school board. Three Republican incumbents are holding on to their seats. In District 1, Randy Scamihorn outlasted Democrat Vickie Benson, 30,089 to 22,325. In District 5, incumbent David Banks earned 28,826 votes to Democrat Julie Hurtado’s 25,617. In District 7, school board Chairman Brad Wheeler received 26,629 votes with Democrat challenger Lindsay Terrebone gathering 23,986 votes.
