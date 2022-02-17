This map shows how Georgia’s House District 45 will change when new maps take effect next year. The land in yellow and green is the current House District 45. The land in green and blue is the new House District 45.
Democrat Dustin McCormick and Republican Darryl Wilson became the two latest candidates to qualify Thursday in the special election to replace former state Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb.
McCormick works at McKesson Corporation, a healthcare distribution company, and announced his candidacy earlier this month.
Wilson, a pilot, previously served as chairman of the Georgia GOP's 6th Congressional District.
The two candidates join Republicans Pamela Alayon and former state Rep. Mitchell Kaye, who both qualified Wednesday.
The special election is scheduled for April 5, the day after Sine Day (the last day of the legislative session).
With district boundaries set to change Jan. 1, 2023, the victor of April’s special election will serve in the seat for the remainder of 2022. Another election will be held in November, with a May primary, to fill the redrawn House District 45 seat for the 2023-24 term.
McCormick has said he'll run in both races; state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, plans to run in the November race also, as she was drawn into the new District 45.
Qualifying will continue into its third and final day Friday from 8 am. to 1 p.m.
