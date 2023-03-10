MABLETON — Another damp morning marked the end of the second week of early voting in the Mableton municipal elections as turnout remains low.
Since early voting began, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler said 976 people had cast ballots at the Mable House Arts Center as of 3:30 p.m. Friday, while 256 people had cast their votes at the South Cobb Community Center.
That’s a total of just 1,232 people in two weeks of early voting, or just 2.6% of the roughly 47,200 registered voters Cobb Elections has on its voter rolls for the city (there are around 77,500 residents of the new city).
Numerous voters and opponents of Mableton cityhood have expressed concerns that many people did not know they would be included in the boundaries, and that there continues to be confusion about who can vote in the election.
Eveler told the MDJ her office has sought to combat that by getting the word out to voters, both active and inactive, who live in the Mableton boundaries.
“We did send every voter a letter if they were in the boundaries, letting them know that they were in the area and their precinct for Election Day and their council district,” Eveler said.
Cobb Elections said on its website it mailed 53,041 letters as part of the effort to inform those within the city limits about the election.
Eveler also provided a breakdown of the votes by the six City Council districts, which is as follows:
- District 1 (southernmost area including Six Flags): 46
- District 2 (area west of Fulton County Airport): 97
- District 3 (area around Pebblebrook High School): 177
- District 4 (area including Mable House complex): 483
- District 5 (area around South Cobb High School): 193
- District 6 (area in northernmost part of the city): 185
At the Mable House Arts Center Friday morning, the MDJ caught up with voters as they came and went from the polling site.
Regina Bates “is not happy at all” about the new city. She got involved with the anti-cityhood group Preserve South Cobb in the lead-up to the November vote on whether or not to incorporate Mableton.
Bates lives just north of Veterans Memorial Highway in what used to be unincorporated Cobb (near Smyrna), and she said her neighborhood did not find out about cityhood until just a few months before that election.
“Looking into it, we find that this has been going on for awhile, but we never knew that we were included, and for my part, I don’t need extra taxes, I don’t need an extra layer of government, I don’t need all of the secrecy that went on behind the scenes as well,” Bates said.
Linda Martin lives in the heart of the new city of Mableton, was also against cityhood.
"I did not want this to be ... but now that it is, I want it to be successful," Martin said. "I'm just hoping that the people we elect in are going to be the right people for this challenging job."
Martin said of the four services Mableton will offer under the "city-lite" model – zoning, code enforcement, sanitation and parks and recreation – she is most looking forward to more stringent zoning regulations.
She said Veterans Memorial Highway is especially in need of more desirable businesses for the area, like new restaurants.
Martin is less keen on the city taking over sanitation, as she is pleased with her trash collector.
Joanne Johnson-Miller lives off Old Alabama Road in what was previously unincorporated Cobb, near Austell, and said she voted in favor of Mableton cityhood in November, even though she did not think she would be included in the boundaries.
“The reason why I voted for it is because I feel like every town should have their own say-so, and not be governed by another town or city,” Johnson-Miller said.
She understood why people may disagree with her reasoning, especially those who were worried about more taxes.
“But if you’re paying taxes, why not have a voice in what happens in your community?” she said.
For Johnson-Miller, family values are the most important issue for her in the Mableton election. Specifically, she wants compassionate leaders who are going to help the homeless people living in the area.
“They just need to do better by helping the homeless, establishing things for children to keep them off the streets,” Johnson-Miller said.
Early voting runs Monday through Friday until March 17 at the South Cobb Community Center (620 Lions Club Drive, Mableton) and Mable House Arts Center (5239 Floyd Road, Mableton). Polls will be open on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting will also take place at both locations on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The city of Mableton, comprising the southernmost portion of Cobb County, will offer four services — zoning, code enforcement, parks and recreation and sanitation — to roughly 77,500 people between Austell and Smyrna, making it Cobb’s seventh and largest city.
Residents in the city limits voted to incorporate in the Nov. 8 general election, when cityhood was approved with 13,191 votes, or 53%, to 11,694 votes, or 47%.
