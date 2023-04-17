It’s time for voters in Cobb’s newest and largest city to select their leaders.
Tuesday is Election Day for the Mableton mayor and City Council runoff election. Residents will select a mayor and four council members, adding to the two council members who have already been elected.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 15 precincts across the city. To find your polling location and a sample ballot, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Early voting for the runoff was limited to last week, when 2,741 people voted early in-person. That number exceeded the number of people who voted early in the March 21 election — 2,518 — despite the first round having three weeks of early voting.
The total number of votes cast in the first round was 6,084 votes, a turnout of 12.9%.
Mableton has roughly 47,200 active registered voters.
In the first round of voting on March 16, no candidate received a majority of votes in five of the seven races, resulting in runoffs between the top two vote-getters.
The following candidates advanced to Tuesday’s runoff:
♦ Mayor: Aaron Carman and Michael Owens
♦ District 2: Monica DeLancy and Dami Oladapo
♦ District 3: Yashica Marshall and Keisha Jeffcoat
♦ District 4: Patricia Auch and Cassandra Brown
♦ District 5: TJ Ferguson and Cheryl Davis
In District 1, Ron Davis was elected by defeating DeBorah Johnson in the March election. In District 6, Debora Herndon was elected unopposed.
The new city, Cobb’s seventh, was approved in a referendum last November when 53% of voters cast ballots in favor of incorporation.
Terms for the first council will be staggered with three members (Districts 2, 4 and 6) serving from March 2023-December 2025, while the mayor and other three (Districts 1, 3 and 5) will serve from March 2023-December 2027. All members of successive councils will serve four-year terms, and no elected officials in Mableton will be permitted to serve more than three consecutive terms.
Mableton — which previously was a city from 1912 to 1916 — has more than 77,000 residents. When formulated, the city was envisioned as providing limited services: code enforcement, planning and zoning, parks and recreation and sanitation.
