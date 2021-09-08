Former President Donald Trump will headline a Sept. 25 rally in Perry, his first appearance in the Peach State since the U.S. Senate runoff elections back in January.
The Save America rally will be held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 2 p.m.
The announcement of Trump’s appearance comes only a few days after University of Georgia football great Herschel Walker announced his candidacy for the GOP Senate nomination.
Walker, who counts Trump as a close friend and supporter, is hoping to challenge Democratic incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock next fall. Warnock ousted Kelly Loeffler in one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs, with Democrat Jon Ossoff defeating Republican David Perdue in the other contest.
Trump has given indications he might seek the GOP White House nomination in 2024, after Joe Biden defeated the Republican incumbent in last November’s presidential election. Biden carried Georgia in an election in which Trump continued to allege voter fraud.
