WARD 1
Incumbent Councilman Henry Lust is running for reelection unopposed. He did not complete this questionnaire.
WARD 2
Incumbent Councilwoman Doris Dawkins is running for reelection unopposed. She did not complete this questionnaire.
WARD 3
Nancy Farmer (I)
Occupation: Worked for AT&T for 30 years and 4 months in accounting. Powder Springs Downtown Development Authority Committee; Powder Springs Planning and Zoning Authority; Powder Springs Senior Citizens Board Member; Keep Powder Springs Beautiful Committee; Seven Springs Historical Society and Museum.
Residence: Powder Springs
Family: 51 years widow married to Bob Farmer for 48 years, 2 children and 5 grandchildren
Age: young 78 years old
Education: Hapeville High School, Kennesaw College
Where did you grow up: Hapeville, Georgia
1. Why are you running for office? I am re-running for the office of City Council member in Powder Springs because the citizens need strong advocates with governing experience to help make decisions that improve their life. I pledge to continue to be fiscally responsible, a dedicated listener and keep the residents informed. I was volunteer of the year in 2014.
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? I need to know more about what the 1% sales tax will specifically provide for Powder Springs and how it will improve our resident's lives. I believe the taxpayers want to know what it will do for businesses and our citizens before they are called on to pay more in taxes during these difficult economic times. I will always represent the citizens' best interest.
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? It depends on the area of the county. In some places in Cobb County, there is a great deal of low and moderate income housing. Every developer needs to provide low or moderate income housing in every new development.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? In every city, there needs to be a variety of housing options. Powder Springs is in the process of developing many new subdivisions and housing projects right now. The important thing is to be sure the city can keep up with the infrastructure and services to support the housing they approve. Every development that is approved impacts the use of the roads, traffic patterns, water and sewer, the schools, garbage collection, etc. In every decision, I will strive to balance the future needs of the city/citizens with the benefits/impact on the community and should be a local decision.
Post 3 candidate Dwayne Green did not respond to the questionnaire.
