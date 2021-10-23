MAYOR
Michelle Cooper Kelly
Occupation: Sr. Resident Manager-Environmental, Health, Safety and Security at Anheuser-Busch and owner of Cooper-Kelly Properties, LLC.
Residence: Marietta
Family: Married 25 years to husband William Kelly; mother of three (two in college — University of Georgia and North Carolina A&T State University — and one at Marietta High School)
Age: 50
Education: BS Occupational Safety & Health, North Carolina A&T State University; MS Environmental Management, Columbia Southern University
Previous elected office: Marietta City Council, Ward 6; 2nd Vice-President of the Georgia Municipal Association; Commissioner on the Marietta Housing Authority
Where did you grow up: Oxford, North Carolina
1. Why are you running for office? It is important to keep Marietta Moving Forward and build upon our great history and success. A few years ago, the residents of Marietta voted overwhelmingly for term limits. Councilmembers and the Mayor listened and set the mark at three terms (12 years). Due to a technical issue, the limits did not apply to those terms currently being served. However, the sentiment behind the voters was clear. The Mayor himself said it best when the resolution passed, Marietta should allow a “changing of the guard” and “new innovative ideas and perspectives.” Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin on term limits: Council ‘did what was right,’ Marietta Daily Journal, July 14, 2017.
I believe that I best represent new ideas and perspectives. The average age in the City of Marietta is 34 years old. We are a diverse population. I believe that I reflect and can best Move Marietta Forward in 2021 and beyond.
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? Marietta is not in a position (nor would the Mayor of Marietta be in a position) to determine whether mass transit should be expanded in Cobb County as a whole. Within the city limits of Marietta, it would be difficult to dramatically alter mass transit. However, this does not mean we should not continue to explore transit alternatives such as ride sharing, bike paths and pedestrian access.
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? I don’t think it is wise to issue a blanket statement or governance stance for all developers and developments. There are certainly development opportunities where reserved affordable housing could be prudent. There are others where it is not. There is no doubt that Marietta cannot continue to ignore the affordable housing issue. We have senior adults, school teachers, police officers, firefighters, nurses, healthcare workers and other young professionals and families starting out their careers who cannot afford to live within the City of Marietta where they work. We can find a solution.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? Marietta has very few undeveloped parcels of land. It is important that the right of private property owners to maximize value of their land be protected. To do so, we have existing ordinances that govern density and we need to stand by them. There are areas where we have demand for townhome style living and that level of density may be appropriate. However, we should protect our neighborhoods and greenspace from overdevelopment.
Steve “Thunder” Tumlin (I)
Occupation: Estate and Wills, Tax Attorney; plus CPA Tax practice expanded in 2021 with addition of my CPA son and MBA daughter
Residence: Marietta
Family: Jean Alice, Wife of 44 years; Son, Steve “Ty” Tumlin, III with Ashley, wife, and two children, Madi Tumlin (3rd grader at Westside) and Steve IV Chip (1st grader at Westside); Daughter, Jamie with husband Ryan Patrick and 3 children, Ali Patrick, Freshman at MHS, Virginia Rhodes, 7th grader at Marietta Middle School and Beck Stevens Patrick, 4th grader at Westside; Sig Tumlin with 3-year-old preschooler, George Sigman Tumlin.
Age: 74
Education: MHS; BBA from UGA; MBA from University of Denver; JD from Georgia State.
Previous elected office: Georgia House of Representatives, Chairman of Cobb Delegation 4 years, Mayor for 12 Years; Chairman of Marietta School Board
Where did you grow up: Freyer Drive and Hickory Drive in Marietta and in every creek, field, and homes of friends throughout this City.
1. Why are you running for office? With a strong desire to use my passion with much experience, I am offering for my 4th term as Mayor. To continue my lifetime selfless Service to this City, my motivation to serve is in my DNA that started with being a class officer in Marietta schools to volunteering for many civic organizations in being an organizer of Marietta’s Girls Club when it was needed, President of Marietta YMCA at a critical time, President of Marietta/Cobb County Youth Museum, chairman of our Administrative Board and also Chairman of Board of Trustees of Marietta First Methodist and the first President of Kennestone Hospice to name a few.
My desire to run is enhanced by my track record of the many accomplishments of the city over the last 12 years and innovated and creative accomplishments in the social and quality of life areas of our City over the years. Using my legal and CPA background, Civic accomplishments, and the broad governing know how learned under the Golden Dome, I am running to get things done, treat all people right and to work for the peace and prosperity of a truly great City and its Citizens therein. As engrained by my parents, service to my community is paramount and I have miles of service to go before I sleep. Love this City and want to serve to give all of our Children and grandchildren the same vibrant and safe City that I have had!!
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? Both to local and multi government road and rail transit, a strong look will be given to a well-conceived plan to provide transportation to areas of high employment and residents who do not have access to transportation. Also, would consider if would be used and financially sound. Would not support carte blanche such but would consider a plan well-conceived and financed with desired results. Would always consider an ongoing discussion of mass transit as the asphalting and widening of roads and constructions of new roads is not always the answer as other problems arise.
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? No, the Federal Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) or local derivations thereof are not legislative actions that appear to be effective. As a strong proponent of “Local Rule,” the Governing body should make local zoning decisions and housing in my view point should be market driven and not by interfering with how businesses are formulated. For equity in fair housing, I point to Marietta’s pro active Marietta Housing Authority providing quality affordable housing since 1940 and now with being a strong Section 8 voucher provider which provides for inclusiveness in neighborhoods, the innovated use of tax credits to provide housing with staggered rates based on income, etc. The empowerment of the individual to obtain quality affordable housing is encouraged from the federal government for grants, loan assistance, down payment assistance and other means to allow more citizens the opportunities for affordable housing. Empower and help finance the individual not a one size fits all plan that discourages development in this time of a housing shortage, labor shortage, and excessive inflation in the supply chain of building products.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? Given the constraints of a mature City within 24 square miles, greater density would be contrary to the overall essences of this City. We need to respect our land use plans and zoning codes and stay consistent with these. From time to time and case by case, the Marietta governing body may consider a “site plan specific” with higher which would mitigate the collateral damage of Density to surrounding areas and the City as a whole and pressure on our Roads and Schools and infrastructure. Generally, oppose density that exceeds our current Planning and Development and Zoning Ordinances with however allowing for Policy discretion to work with a Developer to develop a specific plan to overcome questionable variances.
WARD 1
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson is running unopposed and did not complete the questionnaire.
WARD 2
Grif Chalfant (I)
Occupation: Owner, Construction Company
Residence: Marietta
Family: Wife Glynda, son Lee, daughter Courtney and grandchildren Eli, Holden, J.D., Griffin and Tessa
Age: 74
Education: Graduate of University of Georgia
Previous Elected office: Marietta City Council
Where did you grow up: In Marietta starting with West Side Elementary to Marietta High School.
1. Why are you running for office? Simply put, to represent and work on behalf of the citizens of our great City.
I believe it is a great honor to serve on the City Council. What also goes along with that honor is the responsibility to be available to my constituents. My highest priority has been to always be available. To that end, my personal cell phone and email address are on the City’s website. I answer my cell phone and emails immediately or within a few hours.
I want to continue to be a good listener, lead the numerous projects we have begun in the last few years to their conclusion, and carry on leading Marietta into a bright future.
Some of the projects awaiting completion are several new parks (with more on the agenda) and the work on Whitlock Avenue and Powder Springs Road. I want to make sure it goes as we have approved with underground power, medians, sidewalks with trails and extensive landscaping, ornamental brick edging and new trails throughout the City. I would also like to guide the completion of the removal of blighted housing on Franklin Road and assist in the new economic development that is transforming the area and helping Marietta to be one of the few cities in the state where the crime rate has actually gone down. I would also like to see further development of several of the homeowner friendly Citywide Traffic policies I initiated.
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? No. We currently have a transit system that doesn’t seem to get enough ridership to even justify spending all the funds we are currently, much less spending about a billion dollars for a new transit system of rail, busses, Maglev trains or large infrastructure purchases.
I believe we are a local economy that depends on people getting about independently and freely.
We all seem to be going in different directions at different times. It’s not like the past where we had 33,000 people going to the same place at the same times, which would accommodate a transit system. We all go to work at different times and different locations.
I am open to ideas and suggestions on the subject. We need to think out of the box and put some our best local minds to work to come up with a new direction. Perhaps some kind of plan which includes a transit system that incorporates a ride sharer system which accommodates people when they want to travel and where they want to go. That is just an idea, but I believe it is the type of thinking we need for the future of travel around the city and Atlanta area.
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? The majority of all developments in the city of Marietta do not require a change in zoning. Therefore these development are allowed to go ahead without our approval or any additional requirements.
The developments which require variances or rezoning are the ones that we can make additional requests and requirements.
Our basic problem is that almost all the property in Marietta is too expensive to build new low income housing. In order to accommodate more affordable housing, we have the Marietta Housing Authority and various programs in place to accommodate people who need more affordable homes.
Through the MHA and Community Development Block Grant programs, there are other ways for us to help out citizens to get into low cost housing and affordable home ownership than restricting new developments.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? I unequivocally do not support having higher density in our City. In Marietta’s case, this would mean a great deal more rental units. I, and my fellow mayor and council persons, have fought to lower the percentage of rentals. When I was first elected to the Council, owner occupied units in the City were in the low 30% range and presently we are closing in on 50%.
What I really support are single family, detached, owner occupied homes. Owner occupied is the key to future housing in the City. We have found people who own their own homes have pride in them and take care of their homes and their property, which makes for a Marietta a better place.
To accomplish this and prevent people from renting out their homes in these new developments, we have put in place an ordinance to protect Marietta’s new subdivisions from turning into rental subdivisions. Our ordinance only allows a maximum of 5% rental units in any new subdivision, which helps the city to keep our subdivisions owner occupied.
John Silvey
Occupation: Zaxby’s Franchisee for over 16 years in Marietta
Residence: Marietta
Family: Married with 4 children
Age: 50
Education: High School Graduate
Previous elected office: None
Where did you grow up: I was born and raised in Hendersonville, NC and have lived in Marietta for 19 years.
1. Why are you running for office? With as much as I do for the Marietta City School District and some Cobb Schools, I had a calling to do more with my servant leadership. I saw that the City Council was up for reelection and felt this would be a great opportunity to be able to help and support more of my Marietta neighbors. As soon as I announced that I was running, I felt it was the right thing to do and have received a lot of great feedback and support from the community. I look forward to supporting the city of Marietta in a different way, if elected.
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? My main concern with mass transit is the difficult cost-benefit analysis. Because it doesn't support itself, mass transit generally requires large taxpayer subsidies. This is a subject that the voters need to decide on and I will not dictate my views on this. The voters need to decide whether mass transit is worth the large tax payer subsidy they will have to pay.
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? I am generally opposed to government mandates on private sector decisions, mostly because they have the opposite effect as intended. If we mandate that developers artificially lower prices to some units, they will still have to pay full costs for materials and land to build those homes. Those costs will have to be paid by someone since the developer will not be allowed to charge those full costs for the artificially lower-cost homes. That means the developer will have to pay those costs (not likely since they could just skip out on Marietta and develop somewhere else) or other buyers in that development will have the costs shifted to them. That will artificially "raise" home prices for others, making those homes less competitive — driving home buyers away from Marietta to other places without those artificial price increases.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? If the residents of Marietta want higher density housing they will demand them and the market will supply them. We are already seeing that kind of development happening around our city now and I certainly support those kinds of projects. However, there is a troublesome notion that the government can pass a rule to make people live in high-density homes, when they don't want to. That, in turn, would drive people away from Marietta. The great city of Marietta has approximately 250,000 people working here during the day but less than 100,000 (approximately 62,000 based on the 2021 projections) who stay and make their home here at night. We need to make Marietta more welcoming for singles and families, not more restrictive.
WARD 3
Write-in candidate Catrina Barr did not include any contact information in her qualifying paperwork and could not be reached for this voter guide.
Johnny Walker (I)
Occupation: Realtor at Johnny Walker Realty - Originally licensed in 1995
Residence: Marietta
Family: Wife Kim, stepdaughter Patton
Age: 61
Education: Marietta High School, Mercer University
Previous elected office: Marietta City Council Ward 3, 2 Terms
Where did you grow up: Marietta
1. Why are you running for office? I initially ran for office because I wanted to give back to my community. I am seeking another (final) term because there are still things I would like to get done such as continuing my efforts in making our streets safer around our schools and throughout our city. We need to start looking more at our city's infrastructure and address the issues. We have the Best Public Safety (Fire & Police) department in the State and I want to make sure they have all the tools they need to do their job including compensation. I would like to see our City become more walkable with adding more sidewalks. I will continue to be a hands on Councilman and very accessible to all the citizens of Marietta.
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? NO — I am not in support of a 1% Sales tax. Cobb County already has a transit system.
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? It would be hard to impose this since this is not how our ordinances are written. I would be in favor of having some affordable homes in Marietta but with real estate being at its highest peak, I have not heard of any inexpensive land that a developer could purchase.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? NO - I am not in favor of adding greater housing density to our city. Most of Marietta is already built out and we struggle with traffic the way it is. If anything I think we should slow things down.
WARD 4
Ted Ferreira
Occupation: Managing partner of CD+M, a 50+ staff architectural and lighting design firm; Co-Founder of Marietta bar The Third Door; Co-Founder of Temperance Trailers, a mobile bartending business that specializes in live events throughout the Southeast.
Residence: Marietta
Family: Wife: Lara (Married 24 Years), Children: Sophie (20), Kathryn (17) & Evan (8)
Age: 55
Education: B.S. Industrial Design
Previous elected office: N/A
Where did you grow up: Salem, MA and Dunwoody, GA
1. Why are you running for office? I became an Eagle Scout relatively young at 16, and I was very focused as a boy and all the way into my college years on being very involved in my community … volunteering my time in a number of different ways to student groups, the church and charitable organizations. As an adult, I’ve been very focused on raising our family and running several businesses since I was in my early 20’s … but the onset of the pandemic forced me step back a bit both business-wise and personally … and reconsider how I’m spending some of my time and energy in my later years. As residents of Marietta for nearly 2 decades, all 3 of our children followed each other up through MCS schools, learned to ride bikes on city sidewalks, drive cars on city streets, and so, we’ve grown up together in this wonderful “little” town of ours. I’m running for office to see if I can use some of my own professional experience as an entrepreneur, designer and problem-solver to give back to the community that my family and I have called home since 2001.
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? Yes, if only because the population of Cobb County is projected to grow by almost 40% by 2050 according to the Atlanta Regional Commission. I don’t believe we can expect that our existing roadways and transit systems will support this growth entirely on their own, especially considering the current shortage of housing options close to our schools, retail stores, public parks and most especially, job opportunities. Planning professionals and regional transportation initiatives like the ARC have argued for many years that public transportation has a relatively strong return on investment, stimulates the economy, reduces housing sprawl and contributes to our overall quality of life in a number of ways, some direct and some indirect.
I also, however, believe that we have to carefully consider the right balance between budgeting and spending on the different mass transit options. The public deserves transparency from our government but also has an obligation to provide input into the planning process to help determine what makes the most sense both for their community and Cobb County as a whole … whether that includes options such as light rail, subways, bus lines, pedestrian paths, bicycle lanes or whatever the future may hold.
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? As a professional in the building and design industry, I realize that building low and moderate-income (AKA “affordable” housing) is not particularly affordable. There is a big gap between what these projects cost to build and maintain compared to the rents that potential tenants can often afford to pay. Without some sort of government subsidies to encourage these projects, developers often find it impossible to justify the cost of construction vs the net operating income to banks and other typical sources of funding, and so, they don’t willingly pursue them. Forcing them to do so is often about as successful as forcing a 3 year old to eat vegetables.
That said, there are other ways that government can encourage building a mix of different styles of housing units that fit a variety of income levels. Parking reductions, tax abatements, mixed-use zoning variances, expedited permit processing and fee waivers are just some of the tools available to incentivize private developers to think “outside of the box” to obtain funding and rationalize lower-income housing projects. Difficult problems often require more creative solutions … and since access to housing is a key part of sustaining Marietta’s growth in the future, we need to work together to find them.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? That’s a very challenging question. The balance between the need for businesses to find employees and the availability of housing of all shapes and sizes has come under intense pressure in recent years, and there is no simple formula which can be applied across the board in every neighborhood. I think there are ways that government can work with (and encourage) the private sector to find opportunities for new (and adaptive re-use) housing solutions, but as I mentioned in a previous answer, we deserve both transparency and input into the process. No one can continue to expect that our children (and theirs) will be able to afford rising home prices forever, and if we want them to be able to experience living in cities like Marietta, we need to continue to work together to find reasonable housing solutions. This means electing people who are willing to see work both sides of the problem: a willingness to explore a wide variety of different types of housing options and a desire to preserve neighborhoods that make Marietta the unique place we chose to live in.
Andy Morris (I)
Occupation: Retired, formerly in the home builder business
Residence: Marietta
Family: Donya, Drew, Brooke, Tyler, Brittney, Cissy! And 17 grandchildren
Age: 74
Education: Westside, Marietta and Georgia State University
Previous elected office: Marietta City Council
Where did you grow up: Born and raised in Marietta, GA
1. Why are you running for office? To continue the success of the last eight years!
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? No I think Marietta is served well with the current transit system!
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? No Marietta does not have an ordinance that allows us to tell contractors what to sell their product for.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? In Ward 4 we do not have available property for high density!
WARD 5
Reggie Copeland (I)
Occupation: Licensed counselor and U.S. Air Force officer and veteran
Residence: Marietta
Family: Single - Two Brothers, Mother and Father is deceased
Age: 59
Education: Two master's degrees from The University of Georgia and Emory University
Previous elected office: Incumbent - Councilman for Ward 5
Where did you grow up: A lifelong resident of Marietta
1. Why are you running for office? To continue my work to support and improve the quality of life for ALL citizens through a process called legislation by implementing best practices, policies, alongside procedures.
a. To complete my work to provide fair livable wages for ALL employees
b. To complete my work to build quality affordable workforce housing
c. To complete my work to build an inclusive community that is reflective of the individuals that reside in our city
d. To continue my work to ensure the needs of veterans are provided
e. To continue my work to interact with citizens through public forums
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? Yes!
We certainly need a more efficient and comprehensive transit system that will remove the burden for the residents who do not have easy access to travel from their point of departure to their destination
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? Yes!
Many of our public service workers are unable to afford the increasing cost of housing in the communities in which they work. However, we shower them with platitudes regarding how important they are to the community and fall short of going the extra step of providing housing that they can afford.
I strongly believe that affordable housing is defined as housing that is affordable for "ALL" levels of income. Also, it is preferred as a household whose rent (or mortgage) PLUS utilities do not exceed 30% of their annual income.
Families who pay more than 30% of their income for housing are considered cost burdened and may have difficulty affording necessities such as but not limited to food, clothing, transportation, health care, and childcare.
An estimated 12 million renter and homeowner households now pay more than 50% of their annual incomes for housing. My bottom line is that I believe in progress, but I also believe in balanced progress.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? That's a yes and no answer because there are areas where more density is not appropriate such as most single-family neighborhoods. However, there are areas where more density may be appropriate where the roads can handle it and other factors make it appropriate. We must look at zoning on a per case basis according to state law.
M. Carlyle Kent
Occupation: Real estate agent at Atlanta Communities, with former positions in manufacturing at Westinghouse Electric, research and development at AT&T Bell Labs and sales at AT&T and ABB
Residence: Ward 5 Marietta GA
Family: along with his wife Jocelyn Kent, they have 5 adult children and lots of grandchildren. Carlyle started a family at a young age while continuing his higher education journey.
Age: Did not answer.
Education: He worked nights and went back to school to obtain degrees in Drafting and Design (Danville Community College), BA in Business Administration and MBA (Averett University) as well as an Associate Broker Certification (Georgia Real Estate Commission).
Previous elected office: Did not answer.
Where did you grow up: South Boston, Virginia, near Danville Va.
1. Why are you running for office? My answer is summed up in a quote from Rick Warren “The greatest use of your life is to invest it in something that will out last it”. I have volunteered throughout my life in my churches, coaching youth football at Shaw Park – Cobb County, working with the homeless and women’s shelters, but serving as a Marietta City Councilman will allow me to give back in a more meaningful and lasting way.
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? I do not support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax. However, I would engage my Ward 5 residents and my neighborhood influencers at town hall meetings to get their opinion on the sales tax and other ways to support expanding the mass transit. I would be open to working with county businesses and Cobb County Commissioners to help come up with a solution for expanding mass transit. All businesses and industries are experiencing work force shortages. Also, our county population continues to grow and stress our transportation system.
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? Yes, I do support working with developers to reserve a certain number of homes for people with low and moderate income. One of my platform statements suggest we work together with the city and Marietta Public Housing to provide affordable housing for local public service workers to include police, fire, teachers, nurses, and city employees.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? I do not support adding greater housing density to the city housing density policy but would consider variances where appropriate. When concerning housing density, the council should also look at the effects on public schools’ capacity and other infrastructure capacity and effects on storm water run offs.
Cristina D. Stallworth
Occupation: Realtor with several years of leadership experience on my Agent Leadership Council and leadership boards through college
Residence: Marietta
Family: My husband's name is Noah Stallworth & my daughter is Carmae, we also have fur-babies named Sofia the dog and Sebastian the cat.
Age: 32
Education: Bachelor's degree from Kennesaw State University & Licensed Realtor
Previous elected office: None
Where did you grow up: East Cobb
1. Why are you running for office? I am running for City Council mainly to make a difference in Ward 5 and to help the City with fresh new ideas. I have lived here for six years and have seen how Marietta has flourished but there is still a lot of work to be done specifically in my own ward. We need new leadership that gets along with the rest of the council and helps make quality decisions on important issues and projects that have been left unresolved. The main reason I started visiting City Council meetings was when the issue of the "one way or no one way" came about. This was a hot topic in our ward and it really showed me that our ward needs help on resolving issues and coming up with happy medium solutions. We also need to build more community as the more neighbors I meet the more I hear that not a lot of neighbors know each other and I would love to help create events to form unity.
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? I think we need creative transportation solutions, however I would not be able to answer for Cobb County as I am just running for Marietta City Council, not the county.
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? I do not think developers should be REQUIRED to reserve a certain number of anything, however if we could offer incentives to developers to do so then it could be a win-win for all parties.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? I do support greater housing density if it is needed. However the question is not about how much but WHERE we could find the space for such developments. To my knowledge Marietta does not have much more space to add greater housing density unless you build in the more industrial areas.
WARD 6
Incumbent Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly is running for mayor and, as such, will vacate the Ward 6 seat at the end of her term. André Sims has qualified to run for the seat and is running unopposed. He did not complete the questionnaire.
WARD 7
Incumbent Councilman Joseph Goldstein did not complete the questionnaire. He is running unopposed.
