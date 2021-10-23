WARD 1

Candidate Alex Castro did not include a phone number or email address when he filed paperwork to qualify for this race and could not be contacted. Candidate Lisa Lindsay did not complete this questionnaire.

Jeff DeJarnett

Occupation: Senior Vice President and Managing Broker of Harry Norman’s Historic Marietta office and former band director at Marietta Middle School.

Residence: Hedges Park, Marietta

Family: Wife, Kibbie; four grown Children, Harrison, Elliott, Marie Claire, Benjamin (all graduates of Marietta High School); 6 grandchildren

Age: 63

Education: Graduate of Marietta High School; B.S. Music Education - Asbury University

Previous elected office: None

Where did you grow up: Marietta, GA and attended Marietta City Schools - Grades 1-12

WARD 2

PJ Hardy

Occupation: Investor and Business Advisor to Lower-Middle Market Companies.

Residence: Marietta

Family: Married for 25 years, two children

Age: 46

Education: BBA in Finance from UGA, Masters of Science in Building Construction from GaTech

Previous elected office: None

Where did you grow up: Marietta

Jason Waters (I)

Occupation: Vice President of Affinity Home Lending base on the Marietta Square and CEO of JW Financial Group

Residence: Lee's Crossing

Family: Married to Katie for 16 years, a former teacher at Hickory Hills and A.L. Burruss. 3 Children that all attended our neighborhood school, A.L. Burruss Elementary. Virginia (11) goes to Marietta Sixth Grade Academy. Hank (10) and Dorothy (6) go to A.L. Burruss Elementary School.

Age: 45

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in Finance from The University of Georgia where I also served as Student Body Vice-President. I'm also a Certified Financial Planner and received training from the University of Georgia Executive School.

Previous elected office: Two terms on the Marietta City Schools Board of Education including two years as Vice-Chair and three years as Chairman of the Board, as well as former appointee to the Marietta Planning Commission

Where did you grow up: I am a Cobb County native. 

WARD 3

A.B. Almy

Occupation: Stay-at-home mother, co-chair of the School Governance Team at West Side Elementary School and former national finalist for the Sue Lehmann Excellence in Teaching Award during tenure teaching high school students with disabilities

Residence: Ward 3

Family: My husband, Chad, and three children - Wyatt age 9, Sawyer age 7 and Mabel age 5.

Age: 39

Education: Graduated from Wake Forest University. BA in Religion and a teaching certification.

Previous elected office: NA

Where did you grow up: Richmond, VA

Candidate Erica D. Bush did not include a phone number or email address when she filed paperwork to qualify for this race and could not be contacted.

WARD 4

George Darden

Occupation: Assistant Professor of Curriculum and Instruction in the School of Education at Georgia Gwinnett College and former high school teacher 

Residence: Marietta

Family: Wife, Kacie, and twin seven-year-olds at West Side Elementary School, Quintin and Candler

Age: 47

Education: Marietta High School, 1992; B.S. in International Affairs, Georgia Tech, 1996; M.A. in Secondary Education, University of Michigan, 1999; Ph.D. in Social Foundations of Education, University of Georgia, 2011

Previous elected office: None

Where did you grow up: Marietta! Hickory Hills Elementary School, Marietta Junior High, Marietta High School!

Jaillene Hunter

Occupation: Mother of four 5th generation MCS students, and wife of Marietta graduate, Mitch Hunter. West Side PTA President and former Communications Director for Lt. Governor Casey Cagle

Residence: Marietta

Family: Husband of 16 years, Mitch. Mom of 4 boys, James, Sam, Mitchell and Tate. Will have children spanning elementary, middle and high school during time of service, if elected.

Age: 43

Education: Taylor University, B.A. in Communications

Previous elected office: None

Where did you grow up: Norcross, Georgia. Graduated as a Blue Devil from Norcross High School.

Angie Smith

Occupation: Attorney

Residence: Marietta, Georgia

Family: Husband, Wes; Daughter, Ellie (15); Son, Harry (12)

Age: 47

Education: Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Georgia (‘96); Juris Doctorate from the University of Alabama (2001)

Previous elected office: None

Where did you grow up: Columbia County, Georgia

WARD 5

Angela Orange (I)

Occupation: Managing Director of Teach for America-Metro Atlanta, an educational nonprofit, and former middle school teacher

Residence: Marietta

Education: B.A., Emory University; Master's of Theological Studies, Emory University; Master's of Public Administration, The University of Georgia

WARD 6

Kerry Minervini (I)

Occupation: Realtor for Ansley Real Estate on Marietta Square and former Project Manager with Merrill Lynch/Bank of America in their corporate retirement accounts division

Residence: Villages of East Park; Marietta; Ward 6

Family: Husband, John and two sons, Max and Michael (both MCS students since Kindergarten)

Age: 52

Education: BS in Finance from The College of New Jersey; Licensed Realtor in Georgia

Previous elected office: BOE Ward 6 Representative since 2017; Current BOE Vice Chair

Where did you grow up: Grew up in New Jersey until I moved to Colorado in 1996. Spent 10 years there then moved to Marietta and have been here almost 17 years.

WARD 7

Irene Berens (I)

Occupation: Office manager

Residence: Aviation Road, Marietta

Family: My husband Bob, 3 adult children and 6 grandchildren.

Age: Did not answer. 

Education: BS in Industrial Management

Previous elected office: 20 years on Marietta City School Board

Where did you grow up: Decatur

