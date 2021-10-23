POST 3
Pat Ferris (I)
Occupation: Retired
Residence: Kennesaw
Family: 1 brother, Bob Ferris
Age: 67
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration, University of Georgia
Previous elected office: Kennesaw City Council Member
Where did you grow up: Kennesaw
1. Why are you running for office? Did not answer.
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? Did not answer.
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? Did not answer.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? Did not answer.
POST 4
Chris Henderson (I)
Occupation: Principal Research Engineer with Georgia Tech Research Institute
Residence: Kennesaw
Family: Wife Danielle and two daughters
Age: 39
Education: Bachelors and Masters of Computer Engineering as well as Masters of Business Administration from Mercer University
Previous elected office: City of Kennesaw Councilmember Post 4 from 2018 to Present
Where did you grow up: Chickamauga, GA
1. Why are you running for office? I am running for reelection to continue the amazing work we have achieved during my first term. We built a stable fiscal foundation, reducing the annual tax anticipation loan from $3.6M in 2017 to zero and built a 6-month reserve fund. We reimagined downtown, creating the Entertainment District and supporting redevelopment of blighted areas. We expanded Depot Park, built a 14,000 square foot Inclusive Playground and are opening a new Recreation Center in early 2022. We prepared for the future through developing a 10-year Parks and Recreation master plan, a 10-year Economic Development strategic plan, future SPLOST project adoption and staff succession planning.
I’m running because I’m not a politician. I am a normal person who makes mistakes and although others may take the low road, I stay on the high road. In January my life was saved through the intervention of the Kennesaw police. Due to this event I have been able to take responsibility for my mistakes and improve the way I approach life. This allows me to be a better husband, father, friend and person in every way.
As a final note, I am running because I can make hard decisions and do what is right. I alone researched and proposed a solution to legally replace the Confederate battle flag in Memorial Park with the original State of Georgia flag. This change honored the history reflected within Memorial Park by removing inaccurate historical symbols and made the park more approachable by all citizens of Kennesaw.
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? I agree that transportation issues in the county need to be addressed, but without a detailed plan, I will not blindly endorse a new tax. Kennesaw has unique transit issues coming from our proximity to Kennesaw State University. We created a Purpose Built Student Housing ordinance that takes into account transit issues. This includes requirements limiting the housing placement to larger roads, ensuring ride-sharing access and encouraging partnership with mass transit options such as the Big Owl Bus provided by KSU. The goal here is to encourage private solutions to the traffic issues that are achievable in the short term. At best, the 1% Transportation Local Option Sales Tax would take many years if not decades to be adopted, accumulate funds, perform engineering designs and execute construction. We need traffic solutions which can be achieved in this decade, which is one major reason I supported the SPLOST renewal which was approved last year. The county allocated $329 million to transportation, which will improve road quality and traffic conditions across the county and included capital improvements to “improve the operation and reliability of CobbLinc.”
Another item to consider is how the last year has created a significant shift in how and where people work. The pre-COVID concepts of transit needs may not apply to the new normal. Work from home is much more commonplace and commuter traffic has been significantly reduced. This paradigm change warrants a second look at the needs of the county before plans are set in motion.
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? No. The government should not impose arbitrary limitations on individual developers. This would be a fundamental overreach and would discourage development and innovation. Instead, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure appropriate housing balance through city planning. As development and redevelopment opportunities arise, the city officials must look at the needs of the citizens to ensure each development uniquely meets the current and planned demand. This would obviously include a mix of for sale single-family homes, townhouses and condominiums as well as a variety of rental options. The goal of this is twofold. First, this provides a variety of housing options to ensure inclusion of individuals and families from all lifestyles. Second, this establishes a “housing ladder” within the city, which provides options for change throughout an individual’s phases of life. Imagine the KSU student who begins in shared student housing. Then they graduate and get a small affordable apartment. They get married and move into a starter town home. As they build a family, they buy a larger detached single family home for their kids and pets. When the children grow up and move out, they downsize into a ranch style house in a 55 and up community. This full lifecycle of housing options should be available within the city to ensure people do not have to leave home when they change houses.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? I support appropriate and thoughtful development, but I do not support density for the sake of density. Where appropriate, density may be increased, however, the general feel of Kennesaw should not change to accommodate this. For example, the upcoming redevelopment near Kennesaw Marketplace will increase housing density of that area, however, the proximity to two major corridors (Barrett Parkway and Cobb Parkway) mitigate the impact. In other locations, this development would not be appropriate. During my time on council, a development off Jiles Road was proposed. City staff and council ensured that this development remained a detached single-family home subdivision, which is consistent with the surrounding area and appropriate for the infrastructure in the area. My intention is to continue this balanced approach if I am honored with a second term to serve Kennesaw.
Antonio Jones
Occupation: Owner of Imperial Eyewear LLC and Imperial Firearms LLC and former member and secretary of Kennesaw Citizens Advisory Committee
Residence: Kennesaw Station
Family: Chantel (fiancé)
Age: 32
Education: KSU
Previous elected office: None
Where did you grow up: New Orleans
1. Why are you running for office? The city of Kennesaw is growing and changing from a "small southern town" into a more crowded and diverse metropolitan city. Now is the time to start making long-term city investments into "next century" infrastructure, transportation, mobility including more sidewalks and bike lanes, efficient energy consumption, comprehensive development planning, cost effective sanitation, waste reduction, crime reduction, and more affordable housing options for seniors and working class families. As Post 4 city councilman, I will represent the voice and inspiration that will start building this future for our city.
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? Yes, because congested roads are a byproduct of development growth. The city of Kennesaw is projected to grow by 25% over the next several years, and it takes lots of time & money to build more capacity on our roadways. Mass transit is a much more affordable option and helps us to start building a city and county that is more mobile and less congested.
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? Yes. A healthy and sustainable city needs to have affordable housing options for low and moderate income workers or employers face challenges with lower quality, fewer hiring options, and shortages. Also, mixed income housing offers a more desirable path for upward mobility.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? Yes. Our city, being inside the region of the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC), is definitely in a growth phase. The city of Kennesaw is projected to grow by 25% over the next several years, so our housing density cannot remain at current levels and sustain healthy growth. Every day, more businesses and families relocate to the region. We have to rethink our housing model through comprehensive development planning to accommodate for the growth, while working to preserve the unique qualities which make Kennesaw a wonderful city to live. We want to keep our "small town" friendly character, but continue to provide world-class city services at a reasonable cost as we grow.
POST 5
Jonathon Frederick Bothers
Occupation: Real Estate Broker - Realtor since 2004 17 years experience.
Residence: Kennesaw
Family: Wife Audra Bothers (two Daughters)
Age: 50
Education: Earned a BA degree Political Science University Of Tennessee
Previous elected office: First time running for office.
Where did you grow up: South Cobb
1. Why are you running for office? I am running because more than ever Kennesaw needs council members who have strong leadership skills, high integrity and morals. Kennesaw needs leaders who are truly invested in the wellbeing of our fast-growing, diverse and vibrant community. We need leaders who are truly invested in the people.
We have many opportunities in front of us. The work is challenging, important and meaningful. I am grateful for the outpouring of support from our community, leaders, and many residents who want me on the council.
In both my public and professional lives, I have been a positive, decisive, innovative, gracious leader who understands the importance of cooperation and teamwork to achieve goals.
My focus on key issues like public safety, population growth, affordable housing for families and the elderly and expansion of small businesses, is priority.
With our increasing population growth, I hear from residents that public safety is a concern. So I completely support funding of the police department to levels needed to manage the growing population.
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? I do support expanding a mass transit system in some parts of Cobb County. Commuting in metro Atlanta has become miserable. Building more lanes has not work to reduce traffic. More people are moving to the area and more companies moving to metro Atlanta. If Cobb County don’t eventually embrace a transit system companies will find other locations to place their business. Having this transit system will improve travel time to work while improving the lives of the people who rides.
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? I do believe that developers should be required to build reasonable prices homes for your average income families. I believe all citizens of Kennesaw should have the opportunity to live in a home that not only affordable but nice. We have many developer building neighborhoods that are out of the price range of good hard-working people. The home prices are so high that people in community can’t afford to move and live in the same city that they help to build. I will always vote to have communities like Legacy Park. This community was built with homes at many price point. It was built with the idea that everyone could live there.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? There are plenty of considerations to make when talking about high density housing. Kennesaw has approved many apartments complex over the many years that I have live here. Some drawbacks to this type of housing is traffic, cost to rent and less greenspace. Benefits are lower cost to maintain for the city (roads, services, utilities), more taxes from the development. I do support housing density, but think we should slow the development until the community needs it.
Post 5 candidate Trey Sinclair did not complete the questionnaire.
