Incumbent Councilman Marlin Lamar is running for reelection unopposed. He did not complete the questionnaire.
WARD 3
Meredith Adams
Occupation: Senior Operations Manager at The Home Depot
Family: Married to Randall Adams, have a daughter (Rachel “Ray”), stepdaughter (Alexandria “Alex”), and son-in-law (Mark). Very happy to announce that we are expecting our first grandchild in May 2022. Brawner is my Maiden name, many of my family members (Ralph Brawner, Arnold Brawner, Ed Brawner, Jesse Brawner, Howard Brawner, etc.) had businesses in Austell.
Age: 49
Education: BS in Business Management and graduate of South Cobb High School
Previous elected office: N/A
Where did you grow up: Austell
1. Why are you running for office? I genuinely care about my neighbors and my community. I want to ensure transparency is provided to the citizens of Austell of any business and residential changes that are being discussed and decisions that are being made. I want to make sure safety is top of mind and we are able to attract and retain top first responder talent, which includes but is not limited to, competitive pay and benefits. I want residents to be proud and pleased with the investment they have made by moving into or remaining in our community, one that is not just financially beneficial, but because people are truly happy to live in Austell.
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? No, not at this time. We are just seeing our way out of a pandemic, the Covid numbers are coming down, but it would not be the best move to work toward getting more people closer right in an enclosed space.
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? No, I do not think developers should be required to make concessions that could have a negative impact to a neighborhood they are developing. I think those living in the existing and surrounding neighborhood should have a say in the type of housing that is being added to their community.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? No, I think that dense housing has played a major part in the decline of certain parts of South Cobb. The only dense housing I would consider would be senior 55+ living facilities, due to the lack of such facilities in Austell.
AT-LARGE, POST 1
Incumbent Councilwoman Melanie Maria Elder is running for reelection unopposed. She did not complete the questionnaire.
