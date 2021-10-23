MAYOR
Incumbent Mayor Tommy Allegood is running for reelection unopposed. He did not complete the questionnaire.
POST 4
Kimberly Haase
Occupation: CEO of iLoveKare, a concierge service company for active aging adults.
Residence: City of Acworth
Family: Three sons and a fur baby Christian
Age: Did not answer.
Education: Bachelors in Political Science from Kennesaw State University
Previous elected office: This is my first time running for office
Where did you grow up: I grew up in Lansing, Michigan, but I’ve been a resident of Georgia longer – 23 years overall and 16 years in Acworth
1. Why are you running for office? My decision to run for Acworth’s Board of Aldermen was ignited when I saw my friends, family, and others in my local community becoming cynical with misrepresentation in government, which would ultimately lead to them losing relationships. By running for Board of Aldermen, I want to show people that governing structures are for balancing power. I want to empower people to believe that they can and should help make a change in their community. I believe we have a social responsibility to our community to create a holistic difference by caring for ourselves and our communities.
My goal is to also give Acworth a choice to vote for new representation on the Board of Aldermen. The Post 4 seat has been occupied by its incumbent for 24 years. There were once four consecutive general election cycles for Board of Aldermen that were canceled due to incumbents running unopposed. Acworth voters have the right to make their choice at the ballot box, and I hope to represent a potential new approach to leadership that they feel confident in.
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? The Comprehensive Transportation Plan sounds interesting. I don’t believe a 30 year, 1% sales tax would fully fund an expanded transit system expansion. Assuming Cobb County residents agree to the 1% sales tax, I’m wondering if there will need to be additional increases to the tax to cover any possible unforeseen expenses. Are taxpayers being fully informed about those possibilities?
The 30-year 1% estimate with no state funding and additional revenue sources to me is a little optimistic. The Comprehensive Transportation Plan should include other funding sources besides the 30-year 1% sales tax. I agree we need a plan for an expanded transportation system, but I want to ensure Acworth and Cobb County residents at large are fully informed and on board with the 1% sales tax and other potential costs to see the transportation plan to completion.
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? Developers should have opportunities to design high-quality mixed-use development that is available, accessible, and affordable. The city and county should work with these developers to build more moderate unit housings for our citizens.
Acworth’s first responders, school teachers, and first-time homeowners are having to wait on homeownership because of the lack of affordable housing. I personally work alongside seniors to help find housing at iLoveKare, a concierge service for senior citizens. When we look to relocate our clients that have fixed income it’s nearly impossible to find housing they can afford. Our seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities need more accessible housing units that welcome low-to-moderate income.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? I support the continuation of Acworth’s development in a way that prioritizes equitable solutions and involves citizen concerns. I would like to see a balance of affordable high-density housing, along with efforts to preserve Acworth’s green spaces, walkable business districts, and properties of long-time residents and businesses. In Acworth, we are dedicated to creating a walkable, golf cart and trail community, and we want our residents to have nature-filled access to enjoy with their families, friends, and neighbors and still preserve the small-town feel of Acworth’s culture.
Tim Richardson (I)
Occupation: Retired after 34 years as a field engineer with Bell and Howell
Residence: Acworth
Family: Wife Marty, 3 sons, 5 grandsons
Age: 67
Education: Chattahoochee Technical College
Previous elected office: Alderman
Where did you grow up: Marietta
1. Why are you running for office? I’m running for reelection to continue to improve the quality of life for Acworth citizens and our business community. I have been an integral part of the elected leadership team that has focused on making Acworth a safe, friendly and inclusive community with the best city services. I bring a wealth of experience and institutional knowledge of city government to the table.
2. Do you support expanding mass transit in Cobb County with a 1% sales tax? Why? I don’t know. There are still too many unknowns in the proposed Cobb County Mobility SPLOST. I want to see some details about the proposed projects and the timeline. I want to see how Acworth will be included in the proposals and what effect they would have on our quality of life. Ultimately the voters are the ones who will decide the issue.
3. Should developers be required to reserve a certain number of new housing units for people with low and moderate incomes? Why? Uncertain. Inclusionary zoning measures have been incorporated in some communities across the country but it is relatively new to Georgia. Atlanta adopted such zoning for multifamily rental developments in 2018 and I would like to study how effective that program has been. I serve on the board of the Housing Authority of Cobb County and we are actively working on measures to provide affordable housing in our communities.
4. Do you support adding greater housing density to your city? How much? Yes and no. It is impossible to put an exact number on the amount of density I would support. It would be determined by the plan submitted and the location. There are certain areas of our community where higher density may be appropriate such as mixed use developments along major transportation corridors such as I-75. Other established residential areas of our city are not appropriate for high density. Any proposal for high density housing would have to be carefully studied to determine the impact on city services and the quality of life our citizens expect.
POST 5
Incumbent Councilman Tim Houston is running unopposed. He did not complete the questionnaire.
