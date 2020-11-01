MARIETTA — Candidates stopped by the Cobb County Democratic Committee headquarters Saturday to share words of encouragement and prepare for the final sprint before Election Day.
Commissioner Lisa Cupid, who’s challenging the Republican chairman of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, Mike Boyce, said internal polling looks good, but polls are dependent on people voting Tuesday.
Cupid said the hardest thing about this election has been the social distancing made necessary by the pandemic.
“We can’t be out like we’d like to and really meet the voter like we’d like to, and so that’s the hardest thing,” she said. “One thing I cherished when I first ran for office was being able to look people in the eye when I went to their door and ask them for their support. That helps you feel a sense of accountability when you get elected knowing that you’ve met people face to face.”
Calls can be made and signs displayed.
“But certainly nothing beats personal touch so that’s been the most difficult thing about this election cycle,” she said.
Cupid said time will tell as to whether residents will know who won by Tuesday night.
“If it’s a clear and convincing win, we will. If we’re waiting for a lot of absentee ballots we’ll have to wait similar to the primary results,” she said.
If she is successful, what will she attribute that success to?
“Everything. No one thing.”
And if she isn’t?
“There is something else for me to do. We always stay positive. I know God wouldn’t have me doing this for no reason, and I believe I wouldn’t have been called unless there was a reason for it. So that’s what we look to and hope for and if he has something else in the cards for me we accept that as it comes.”
Cobb Democratic Party Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur believes local races can be called by Tuesday night if the margins aren’t too close.
“If we see people with substantial margins on Tuesday night, say around 10 o’clock or whenever they get the Election Day votes up, then I think it’s safe to say that they’ve won their races,” Bettadapur said. “Because I don’t think a whole lot of votes are going to come in through the absentee ballots after that. Now if they’re close then of course we’re going to have to wait and see as those extra absentee ballots are processed.”
Bettadapur said Cobb Elections is already processing absentee ballots.
“They’re opening the envelopes and scanning them,” she said.
If a ballot gets rejected by the scanner, it’s reviewed by a ballot review panel and put through the scanner again.
“So it’s all scanned to memory. They’re not tabulating but they’re processing. When the polls close on Tuesday night they hit the tabulation button and those results are there. So all the absentee ballots except for those that are put in the box on Election Day will be uploaded on election night, the bulk of it.”
Connie Taylor, who is challenging Republican Cobb Superior Court Clerk Rebecca Keaton, said she’s taking nothing for granted. She also said the blue wave, which saw Hillary Clinton win Cobb in 2016 and Stacey Abrams win the county in 2018, hasn’t gone anywhere.
“The blue wave is here,” Taylor said. “It came for them and it never left. So the blue wave is here.”
