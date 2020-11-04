A Democratic challenger has mounted a lead against the incumbent Republican Clerk of Superior Court in Cobb County.
Democratic candidate Connie Taylor, a Powder Springs native who has yet to hold public office, had 138,563 votes, or 50.96%, as of midnight Tuesday. Taylor’s Republican opponent, incumbent Rebecca Keaton, had 133,368 votes, or 49.04%.
All results are unofficial.
Taylor, a Pensacola, Florida native, said she aims to improve the efficiency of the Superior Court Clerk’s Office over the next four years by promoting open communication and updating technology.
Keaton has held the office for two terms, serving as Clerk of the Superior Court since 2013. Keaton said her goals for the office include further modernization of technology. Prior to the election, Keaton said she was proud of the office’s work environment, saying that staff have received better training and better pay over the last eight years.
If Taylor holds on to clinch an official victory, she will hold public office for the first time.
