Georgia voters will decide who our U.S. senators will be during the Jan. 5 runoff election.
The runoff election for Public Service Commissioner originally scheduled for Dec. 1 has also been rolled into the Jan. 5 runoff election.
Those who are not registered to vote can register now through Dec. 7. To register to vote, update an address or check one's registration status, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Voters can also request absentee ballots for the Jan. 5 election now through the State of Georgia's online portal by visiting ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov. Voters can download an application and submit it to Cobb Elections. For more information, visit cobbelections.org.
Advance in-person voting will begin Dec. 14.
