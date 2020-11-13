Georgia voters will decide who our U.S. senators will be during the Jan. 5 runoff election.

The runoff election for Public Service Commissioner originally scheduled for Dec. 1 has also been rolled into the Jan. 5 runoff election.

Those who are not registered to vote can register now through Dec. 7. To register to vote, update an address or check one's registration status, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Voters can also request absentee ballots for the Jan. 5 election now through the State of Georgia's online portal by visiting ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov. Voters can download an application and submit it to Cobb Elections. For more information, visit cobbelections.org.

Advance in-person voting will begin Dec. 14.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.