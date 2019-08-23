It was an otherwise normal morning at the Atlanta Sterigenics plant on April 2, 2018 when an exhaust pump within a sterilization chamber became slightly detached and at least 2.4 pounds of pure ethylene oxide — a known carcinogen — was released into the air over southeast Cobb County.
During the time toxic vapor was leaking into the environment, from 9 a.m. to 9:12 a.m., children in the neighborhood would have been starting classes while workers were arriving at their jobs, unaware that dangerous levels of a cancer-causing chemical was floating around.
The toxic leak initially went unreported to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, despite Sterigenics recording rogue levels of ethylene oxide at 240 parts per million — levels that alerted staff to the fact there was a problem.
Acute exposure to ethylene oxide at that level causes eye and upper respiratory tract irritation and signs and symptoms of effects on the central and peripheral nervous systems, according to the National Advisory Committee for Acute Exposure Guideline Levels for Hazardous Substances.
The daily controlled ethylene oxide emissions from the Sterigenics facility, at 2971 Olympic Industrial Drive SE in the Atlanta part of Cobb County, near Smyrna, has been concerning residents and workers in surrounding neighborhoods since increased cancer risks there were publicized in July.
Sterigenics, an Illinois-headquartered global company with 47 facilities in 13 countries, uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment at its Atlanta plant.
The public outcry over that industrial use of a dangerous carcinogen near homes, schools and churches has prompted Sterigenics to sign a binding agreement with the Georgia EPD to significantly reduce its current ethylene oxide emissions — with measures expected to be in place by January 2020.
Sterigenics expects that work to reduce its total potential ethylene oxide emissions from the existing 3.28 tons to 0.18 tons.
Currently it operates within regulatory guidelines but that has done little to reassure those living and working in the vicinity.
A recently-formed protest group called Stop Sterigenics Georgia received official reports about the company’s April 2018 ethylene oxide leak through Freedom of Information Act requests.
Documents shared with the MDJ show Sterigenics only notified the Georgia EPD about the leak on the evening of April 4, when Sterigenics General Manager Daryl Mosby emailed the agency.
He said the company was investigating an ethylene oxide release, estimated at the time to be over 10 pounds, the minimum amount that requires reporting by law.
In his email to Georgia EPD Environmental Compliance Specialist Jason Pietras, Mosby said “rogue” levels of ethylene oxide vapor, measuring 240 parts per million, were detected in part of a sterilization chamber at the Smyrna-area plant, prompting staff to don protective gear and investigate.
They found an exhaust pipe for a booster vacuum pump, designed to suck the toxic air through emissions control systems, had become slightly detached, causing leakage, Mosby said.
“The chamber was then stopped and maintenance completed the repair before the chamber was allowed to complete the after vacuum phase,” his email states. “We estimate that over 10 pounds was released (reportable threshold) and engineering is trying to determine the exact amount,” his April 4, 2018 email states.
Subsequent email correspondence between Sterigenics and Georgia EPD staff in relation to the incident includes an official determination by the EPD that Sterigenics "failed to report" the ethylene oxide release as required by the Georgia Oil or Hazardous Material Spills or Release Act.
The legislation states all releases of hazardous material equal to or exceeding the reportable amount must be reported to the EPD through the Department of Natural Resources Emergency Operations Center immediately, and that all releases must be reported regardless of quantity if the amount cannot be determined within 15 minutes of the release.
In a letter to Sterigenics Environmental Health and Safety Manager Laura Hartman, the Georgia EPD states Sterigenics “failed to report” the April 2, 2018 ethylene oxide release as required by law, and that “failure to report future releases will result in the division seeking enforcement action which could include monetary penalties.”
Hartman responded to the Georgia EPD on April 18, 2018, saying Sterigenics determined the actual amount of ethylene oxide released during the leak was less than the minimum reportable amount, so it was not necessary to report it.
“An estimated 2.4 pounds of ethylene oxide was released into the environment,” Hartman said. “During this release, Sterigenics employees were evacuated from the area when the ethylene oxide concentration levels were elevated so no employees were exposed to high concentrations.”
Hartman added that because of the time of the leak and the height of the chemical release point, no adverse health impacts to employees or the public were anticipated.
“The company received no information suggesting that anyone was impacted outside the facility,” her letter states.
No mention of this leak was made during a two-hour Sterigenics and ethylene oxide presentation to the public on Monday by a collection of environment and health experts from various government agencies, including the Georgia EPD.
An estimated 900-plus people packed the Cobb County Civic Center to hear the experts talk about the company’s Atlanta facility, its past, present and predicted levels of ethylene oxide emissions in the area, and the effects of the carcinogen at varying exposure levels.
The Georgia EPD sent two staff to the Aug. 19 community meeting, including its Director Richard Dunn, whose name is on the agency’s letter to Sterigenics notifying the company of its failure to report the April 2018 leak.
Dunn spoke about the steps being taken by the agency to ensure Sterigenics remains compliant and voluntarily reduces its emissions going forward, but said nothing of the leak.
The MDJ reached out to Sterigenics and the Georgia EPD Friday morning about the incident and has yet to hear back from either.
Return for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.