Early voters filtered in and out of the East Cobb Government building on Lower Roswell Road after casting their votes for former state Rep. Matt Dollar’s replacement on March 25. Election Day is Tuesday.
Voters in east Cobb can head to the polls between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday for a special election to replace former state Rep. Matt Dollar for the old House District 45 boundaries.
Dollar represented east Cobb before he resigned to take a job as deputy commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia.
Candidates running in the special election to replace Dollar are Republicans Pamela Alayon, Mitchell Kaye and Darryl Wilson, and Democrat Dustin McCormick.
As of Friday, just over 2,400 voters, out of 39,383 eligible residents, had shown up to the polls or returned an absentee ballot.
The winner will serve out the rest of Dollar's term through the end of the year, under the current boundaries of House District 45. On May 24, a separate primary election will be held for the full 2023-24 term in the seat, under the new boundaries drawn in the legislative redistricting process. McCormick is running in that race also, as are Republicans Sharon Cooper, the current House District 43 representative, and Carminthia Moore.
Early voting for the May 24 primary election will run from May 2-20.
McCormick is hosting an election night watch party at McCray's Tavern East Cobb at 4880 Lower Roswell Road at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Kaye is not hosting a watch party. The other two candidates did not immediately respond to an email inquiring about their Tuesday night plans.
