Qualifying in a November special election to fill the council seat vacated in July by acting Mayor Ollie Clemons has begun in Austell and continues through Friday, according to the Cobb County Board of Elections & Registration.
Qualifying began Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. and will close Friday at 12:30 p.m. Qualifying will be held Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break from noon to 1 p.m., as well as Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with no lunch break.
Qualifying is held in the conference room at 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 107, Austell.
So far, only one candidate, Melanie Maria Elder, has qualified to run for the Austell City Council, Post 1 at-large seat, according to the elections office.
Clemons was sworn in as acting mayor on July 1, taking over for longtime Mayor Joe Jerkins. Jerkins resigned from the position after 30 years of service.
Clemons' term as acting mayor is set to expire in December. He vacated his Post 1 council seat when he qualified to officially run for mayor two weeks ago, said Janine Eveler, director of the Cobb elections office.
Elder ran unsuccessfully against Clemons for the Post 1 seat two years ago.
This year's special election will be held Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Austell Community Center (Collar Park), 2625 Joe Jerkins Boulevard.
