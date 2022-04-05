The special election to replace former state Rep. Matt Dollar, R-east Cobb, is headed to a runoff.
As of 9:37 p.m., with all 14 precincts reporting, Republican Mitchell Kaye and Democrat Dustin McCormick led the four-way race with 41.7% and 40.5% of the vote, respectively.
Republican Pamela Alayon was in third, with 13.4% of the vote. Republican Darryl Wilson came in fourth, with 4.4% of the vote.
"I probably worked harder than all the others, and (had) a message that resonated with the voters," Kaye, a former state representative, said when asked how he came out on top Tuesday. "You know, I was the only candidate with experience, and people remember that I said what I would do and did what I said and I kept my promises."
Kaye watched the results come in at home, where he was helping one of his sons prepare for his wedding this coming weekend.
McCormick and his partner, Misty Silverwise, watched the election returns at McCray’s Tavern in east Cobb with a group of supporters that included Commissioner Jerica Richardson, Cobb Democratic Party Chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur and others.
Before the results came in, McCormick told the MDJ he would attribute success to “Getting out here and letting the people know that they have representation with me, that I won’t turn my back on them, and that I’m always accessible. I tell people: ‘Send me an email, call me.”’
As for his biggest challenge on the campaign trail to date?
“Republicans voting party line without looking through to see the candidate or investigating what that candidate stands for. Trying to overcome that,” he said. “People think that I’m the boogeyman or I’m the devil or I’ve got horns, and I’m going to bring these progressive values to east Cobb. That’s not who I am. Those aren’t the values that I represent. I tell people all time: You and I, we have more in common than what separates us, and we should define those commonalities and work together and stop all the partisan politics, all the divisiveness. It’s not healthy. We need to be role models for our kids.”
To avoid a runoff, a candidate had to earn more than half of the votes cast.
The runoff between McCormick and Kaye is May 3. Janine Eveler, director of Cobb's elections department, said early voting for the runoff will "most likely" run from April 25 to April 29.
"The next thing I'm going to be focusing on is my son is getting married this weekend," Kaye said. "But we're gonna hit the ground running, and run as if we're the underdog."
Kaye acknowledged that, taken together, Republicans like himself had earned 60% of the vote in Tuesday’s election.
“But this is half time, and my wife is a (University of North) Carolina alum, and we know how that turned out,” he said, referring to the Kansas Jayhawks’ come-from-behind victory against UNC in Monday night’s March Madness finale.
The winner of the runoff will succeed Dollar as representative of House District 45, which covers east Cobb and a small part of north Fulton County, through the end of the year.
District boundaries change next year, however. Election to a full, two-year term as representative of the new House District 45 begins with the May 24 primaries. Early voting in that election opens May 2 — the day before the special election runoff.
McCormick is the only Democrat running for the new House District 45. Republicans Sharon Cooper, the current House District 43 representative, and Carminthia Moore are also running for the seat and will face each other in the primary.
Results in Tuesday's special election are not official until their certification by the Cobb Board of Elections, scheduled for April 11.
Dollar represented east Cobb before he resigned earlier this year to take a job as deputy commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia.
