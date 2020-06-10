As of midnight on Tuesday, Shelia Edwards was leading in the crowded Democratic primary for District 4 Cobb County commissioner. Final results were not available by press time.
Seven Democrats are running for the District 4 seat to be vacated by Commissioner Lisa Cupid at the end of the year. Cupid is running for chair of the commission. No Republicans are running for the seat, and whoever wins the Democratic nomination will be the presumptive winner of the seat.
If needed, a runoff election will be held on Aug. 11. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
The Democratic primary race is between community advocate Monica DeLancy; Elliott Hennington, general contractor and chair of the Powder Springs Community Taskforce; Jonathan Hunt, senior director of corporate law at MARTA; Edwin Mendez, a former youth minister; business owner Shelia Edwards; Monique Sheffield, co-owner of Sheffield Realty Group and former member of the Cobb Board of Zoning Appeals; and Angelia Pressley, an adjunct professor at Clark Atlanta University and managing director at a public relations firm.
As of midnight, Edwards led the crowd with 2,227 votes of the total 8,448 cast in the Democratic primary.
Sheffield had garnered 1,952 by that time, DeLancy 1,367 and Mendez 1,215.
For those under 1,000 votes, Pressley led with 904 at midnight, Hunt garnered 435 and Hennington received 348.
