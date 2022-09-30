MARIETTA – An explosive rift spilled into the open this week when Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democratic nominee for state school superintendent, took to social media to call out gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams for freezing her out of campaign events.
Writing on Facebook, Searcy posted: “Friends and Supporters, many of you have asked me why I have been ostracized and excluded from flyers, photos, social media posts, and endorsements from organizations connected to One Georgia (Stacey Abrams’ campaign). Unfortunately, I do not have an answer. Although the campaign is called One Georgia, the actions of the group nor the candidate seem to align with the name.”
Searcy, who lives in Marietta, has spoken about how she made history when she was first elected to the Georgia House in 2002 by becoming the first African American to represent Cobb there. She served six terms. She faces a Republican incumbent, Superintendent Richard Woods, in the Nov. 8 election.
Searcy encouraged supporters to inquire with the Abrams campaign about why they were taking such action.
“And for months (actually years) I have been silent about being treated this way,” Searcy went on to write. “To my Democratic friends in leadership (because rank and file Dems don’t operate this way), we are supposed to be the party of the big tent, the party to embrace diversity, and the party that stands up for those who are left out. As we seek to lead at the highest offices of our government, we must operate from those values starting in our own back yard. I ask you to stand with me. Speak up. Stop the silence.”
In a statement, the Abrams campaign said Abrams supports the Democratic ticket.
“Stacey Abrams supports the Democratic ticket and is dedicated to fundraising for candidates up and down the ballot,” campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd said in an email, directing the Journal to the group’s split fundraising link for the whole ticket that includes Searcy.
One Cobb Democratic political insider, who asked for anonymity out of concern of retaliation, explained the rift.
“Alisha’s political career started at a time when Democrats were at their lowest in the legislature, and in order for a legislator to be effective like she was, the only way to be effective was to cooperate and work across the aisle. I think now people have short memories of what that time was like for Democrats. They’re punishing her for taking positions that are part of her conviction, but also are a product of what she had to become in order to serve effectively in the early 2000s," the insider said.
Republican political commentator Brian Robinson told the Journal he believes the fallout occurred because of Searcy's past support for charter schools.
“She’s been open to programs that give parents, particularly those whose kids who are in failing schools, better options," Robinson said. "In fact, her record would be very appealing to parents, regardless of party, who believe in school choice, or at least more options than what we have now."
Robinson said Georgia provides fewer choices for parents than neighboring states, and called Searcy a reasonable voice on the topic.
"She’s someone who has understood that the locally zoned public school isn't always the best fit for every child," he said.
Prior to news of the rift breaking this week, Robinson said he had addressed the topic on his show on WABE.
“I said, Alisha Thomas Searcy has a position that a lot of Republicans would like. The issue is she doesn’t have the resources to tell them that, and if she did tell them, that she would probably lose elements of her own base.”
Robinson said he doesn’t believe the allegations out there that Searcy is a Republican.
When Abrams and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, held a rally at the Cobb Civic Center in August, Deane Bonner, Cobb NAACP president emeritus, noticed that despite Searcy being present, she was not invited to speak.
“She took the high road. She just said maybe they didn’t see her. And that was taking the high road because there was no way they couldn’t have seen her,” Bonner said, adding that in hindsight, it was clear to her Searcy was slighted.
“Not knowing about the rift, I still think it was a total disrespect to Searcy to not have her speak in Cobb County," Bonner said, clarifying that she was speaking as a private citizen and not on behalf of the NAACP. "If this is true that the Democrats are actually freezing out Searcy, if that is really the case, there will be some whole different dynamics that will go on between now and Nov. 8 on the part of who and what I’ve been in Cobb County as a private citizen right now. If that’s the case, that’s crazy."
Marietta attorney Justin O'Dell hosted a fundraiser for Searcy Thursday evening at his law firm. Speakers at the event didn't mention the rift by name, but it was clearly on the minds of O’Dell and Searcy as they spoke to the crowd.
O’Dell spoke of how few Democrats were in the Georgia House when Searcy was serving there.
“It was at a real low point for the party and representation," O'Dell said. "And what I watched was a very young, courageous, inspired, bold leader go to work, and what she did was she decided right then and there that I can sit over here in the corner and pout about the fact that there aren’t a whole lot of us down here, or I can get to work, and I can figure out how to get things done. And what’s what you did," he said, turning to Searcy.
That’s what Searcy brought to the Georgia House and south Cobb during her tenure as a state representative, O’Dell said.
“And I was always so proud of watching the way you were willing to work with anybody and everybody to get what was needed to be done for south Cobb County.”
O'Dell called Searcy "a strong, progressive Democrat,” who at the same time "will never, never put partisan politics above that job. She cares first and foremost about our children and what is right for our children and what is right for the children in the state of Georgia. All of them. Republican children. Democratic children. All the children, and that’s what she’s going to do as our state school superintendent.”
Searcy followed O'Dell in speaking to supporters.
“If you’ve read the news in the last couple of days, your introduction could not be more timely and appreciative to remind us all of just how important this race is," she said. "What it’s all about. And why and who I am. So thank you. I want to play that over and over again especially in those moments when this race get difficult, and it has been difficult."
Among those in attendance were former Georgia Congressman Buddy Darden; Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners; state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, chair of the Cobb County Legislative Delegation; Jeriene Bonner Grimes, president of the Cobb NAACP; Deane Bonner; and east Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson.
Darden told the Journal that now is the time for Democrats to unite.
“The primary should be where these matters should be settled, and once the primary is over, then it’s incumbent upon the leader of the ticket to support the entire ticket, who I think is this nominee, who I think is eminently qualified for the job,” Darden said.
Cupid told the Journal she was glad to be supporting her former state representative, calling Searcy "a zealous advocate" for the South Cobb community and for children. Cupid said there was a lot of opportunity to improve Georgia’s education system, even though some strides have been made.
“We still have a long ways to go, and I think she is willing to be able to address those issues head on and to look at all the ways that education can be addressed. And for some people, they may be frustrated that some of the ways that she may have looked at it may have been nontraditional, but this is not the time to try to put everyone in one box,” Cupid said. “We need to look at what are all the ways that we can educate and advance all our children here in Georgia, and I think she is the right person for that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.