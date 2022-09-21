Voters can now access their sample ballots on the Georgia Secretary of State's website, with just over six weeks left until Election Day on November 8.
Ballots — which are not official, but merely for preview purposes — can be viewed at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
The absentee ballot application period has already opened in Georgia, beginning August 22. Non-military, non-overseas voters can begin mailing in their ballots starting Oct. 10. The voter registration deadline for the November general election is the following day, Oct. 11.
Early voting will begin a week later on Oct. 17.
Among the elections in Cobb, control of the county school board is at stake in the Post 4 contest between incumbent Republican David Chastain and Democrat Catherine Pozniak.
Becky Sayler and Nichelle Davis are the Democratic candidates in Posts 2 and 6, respectively. Davis is unopposed, while Sayler will face Republican Matthew “Anthony” Sears.
In Board of Commissioners District 1, Commissioner Keli Gambrill is running for reelection unopposed. In District 3, three-term incumbent Republican JoAnn Birrell faces Democrat Christine Triebsch.
The only countywide race this November will be the contest to replace retiring Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan. Republican Courtney Brubaker faces Democrat Makia Metzger.
Other contests will include statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and U.S. Senate. Down-ballot races will include U.S. Congress, State House, and State Senate.
