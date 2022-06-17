Cobb County voters had cast more than 7,000 absentee and early in-person ballots ahead of Tuesday’s runoff elections for a slate of local, state, and federal offices, according to county elections data.
As of Thursday — the most recent date for which figures were available — 6,013 residents had voted early in-person. Another 1,313 residents had returned an absentee ballot, out of 7,102 issued.
By contrast, over 55,000 Cobb residents cast an early in-person ballot before the May 24 primaries.
Ballots cast so far have skewed Democratic by a ratio of more than two to one, as Republicans have few decisive races on the ballot. The lone exception is the 6th Congressional District runoff between Jake Evans, an attorney, and Dr. Rich McCormick, an emergency room doctor.
McCormick emerged in the lead in the May 24 primary with 43% of the vote, while Evans secured around 23%.
Democrats, meanwhile, have several significant statewide races in which to choose their nominee.
Charlie Bailey, a former candidate for attorney general, will face off against former U.S. representative and Atlanta city councilman Kwanza Hall in the runoff for lieutenant governor. Hall received 30% of the vote in the primary, to Bailey’s 17%.
For secretary of state, state Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, is in a runoff against former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler. Nguyen was the lead vote-getter in the primary with 44%, while Dawkins-Haigler received 18%.
Other Democratic statewide runoffs will include contests for commissioner of insurance, between Janice Laws Robinson and Raphael Baker, and commissioner of labor, between State Rep. William Boddie, D-East Point, and Nicole Horn.
Cobb will also see runoffs in State House District 39, where state Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, is not seeking reelection. Terry Cummings and Monica DeLancy will face off for their party nomination after receiving 27% and 28% of the vote, respectively.
Latonia Hines and Natalie Keng, meanwhile, will look to secure the Smyrna City Council’s Ward 2 seat where a vacancy was created after former Councilman Austin Wagner stepped down earlier this year.
The local ballot is rounded out by a runoff between Sonja N. Brown and James Luttrell, who are vying for the Cobb Superior Court seat currently held by Judge Robert Flournoy. Flournoy is not seeking reelection.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters who have requested but not yet mailed their absentee ballots can return them to Cobb Elections’ main office on Whitlock Avenue. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters can view sample ballots for the runoff elections at www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/election-day, and are advised to check their registration status at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
